Checking in on Lillard, Zion trade rumors
Both the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have limits to their leverage in a potential trade. What happens if an acceptable trade doesn’t take place before the NBA season starts? And could Zion Williamson still be moved?
Does NBA in-season tournament have enough stakes?
Michael Smith and Kurt Helin both express their skepticism that the NBA’s new in-season tournament will offer players enough incentive to play their hardest.
Miller uninspiring early in Summer League
Cason Wallace and Keyonte George are two players who have stood out to Kurt Helin early in Summer League. Brandon Miller and Jaden Ivey are the other side of that coin.
Degree of awkwardness with Paul, Warriors
Chris Paul didn’t have a definitive answer when asked about potentially coming off the bench for the Warriors. Will his presence on Golden State’s roster ever not feel strange?
Henderson, Smith among Summer League standouts
Vinnie Goodwill talks about Scoot Henderson, Jabari Smith Jr. and other players who have left their mark thus far in NBA Summer League.
West likens Wembanyama to Russell
Michael Smith and Natalie react to the great Jerry West comparing Victor Wembanyama to another legend in Bill Russell and explain their disdain for Wembanyama’s critics after one Summer League game.
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole talk about their expectations for playing together on the Washington Wizards and the discussions they've had since the team acquired Poole.
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands
Natalie and Zena Keita preview the WNBA All-Star Game, how brands can promote their products through these superstars and the WNBA needing to fix travel for its players.
Lillard trade is ‘going to take time’
Natalie and Zena discuss Damian Lillard's repeated demands to be traded to the Miami Heat and if he is in the best position to be making these claims.
Wembanyama’s and Spears’ security drama
Natalie and Zena Keita are in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League and talk about the security incident between Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears.
Natalie, Zena discuss Williams’ ‘unmoving’ trade
Brother from Another featured hosts Natalie and Zena analyze how the shocking trade of Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics to the Dallas Mavericks has had little impact thus far.
Natalie: Bucher is ‘victim blaming’ Poole
Natalie and Zena discuss the recent comments made by Ric Bucher discussing Jordan Poole and attempt to unpack the timeline between Draymond Green and Poole after the assault.