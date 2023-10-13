 Skip navigation
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism

nbc_imsa_petitlemansquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman's stoicism

nbc_imsa_petitlemansquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
Natalie: 'Disgusted' by Miles Bridges allegations

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs extend winning streak vs. Broncos

October 13, 2023 03:39 PM
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the Kansas City Chiefs pushing their winning streak over the Denver Broncos to 16 games after their victory on Thursday Night Football.
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
3:16
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
5:35
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations
Aja_Wilson.jpg
19:42
Aces crush Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA Finals
nbc_bfa_taylorswift_231013.jpg
2:12
Slow down with the Kelce-Swift love life coverage
nbc_bfa_broncos_231012.jpg
5:02
Wilson is ‘far from the problem’ for the Broncos
nbc_bfa_vikings_231012.jpg
4:24
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins
nbc_bfa_eagles_231012.jpg
4:08
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Aja_Wilson.jpg
20:52
Wilson showing why WNBA MVP voting is a ‘joke’
nbc_bfa_stevekerr_231011.jpg
7:11
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
nbc_bfa_sandersandcol_231011.jpg
12:08
Sanders ‘one-of-a-kind entity’ in college football
nbc_bfa_connorrodgers_231011.jpg
8:17
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
nbc_bfa_nygiants_231011.jpg
5:52
Future bleak for the ‘embarrassment’ Giants
