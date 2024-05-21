Watch Now
Mavs' improved defense will be pivotal vs. Wolves
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the way for Dallas, but the Mavericks' defense could be what propels them past the Timberwolves as they chase an NBA Finals berth.
Holley: BOS will beat IND in five, win NBA Finals
Michael Smith and Vinnie Goodwill believe Indiana has a "coaching edge" vs. Boston, while Michael Holley sees a title in the Celtics' future as the "best team in basketball."
Timberwolves’ talent masks their inexperience
Fueled by Anthony Edwards and a strong supporting cast, Minnesota is using its collective talent to overcome a lack of playoff experience as it prepares for the Western Conference Finals.
Pacers upset Knicks, can challenge Celtics in ECF
After the Indiana Pacers upset the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs, Michael Smith and Michael Holley think Tyrese Haliburton and co. can challenge -- even beat -- the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Smith: Bronny ‘can’t be that naive’ on draft stock
Michael Smith isn't begrudging Bronny James for thinking NBA general managers won't draft him just to try to land LeBron James, but he says that the superstar's son must understand the business decision at play.
Wolves shake losing reputation with win v. Nuggets
A few Minnesota Timberwolves players had built losing reputations, but their gritty win over the Denver Nuggets, down 3-2 in the series and then 20 points in a road Game 7, proved the opposite, Michael Smith says.
Mavs’ Irving one of the NBA Playoffs’ best stories
Michael Smith and Michael Holley never saw this coming from Kyrie Irving, with his leadership complementing Luka Doncic helping the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals. Plus, the two make NBA Finals picks.
Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces
Michael Smith is flabbergasted that the WNBA is investigating the city of Las Vegas sponsoring the Aces with $100,000 per player, arguing that the league should be thanking the city instead of probing.
Will the Nuggets get back to the NBA Finals soon?
The Nuggets' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves means the NBA won't have its first repeat champion since 2018, prompting Michael Smith and Michael Holley to wonder when Denver will get back to the Finals.
Wilson a ‘megastar’ with on-court play, Nike shoe
Brother From Another dives into Las Vegas Aces 'megastar' A'ja Wilson's dominant performance in the Aces' WNBA regular-season opener and how she landed a signature shoe deal with Nike.
Clark had ‘welcome to WNBA moment’ in debut
Brother From Another discusses Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut where she struggled with her shot and committed 10 turnovers in the Indiana Fever's loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Doncic’s gutty performance carrying Mavericks
Brother From Another discusses Luka Doncic's performance in the NBA Playoffs and how the Dallas Mavericks superstar has carried the team to the cusp of a Western Conference Finals appearance.