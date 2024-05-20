Mavs' Irving one of the NBA Playoffs' best stories

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Pala Fox Raceway Jett Lawrence climbs steep hill
2024 Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway by the numbers: The Lawrence brothers lead the way in Pala, California
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Seimone Augustus
LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will return as an assistant on Kim Mulkey’s staff
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gilyahoo_240520.jpg
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
nbc_bfa_bronnyjames_240520__872205.jpg
Smith: Bronny ‘can’t be that naive’ on draft stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Pala Fox Raceway Jett Lawrence climbs steep hill
2024 Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway by the numbers: The Lawrence brothers lead the way in Pala, California
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Seimone Augustus
LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will return as an assistant on Kim Mulkey’s staff
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gilyahoo_240520.jpg
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
nbc_bfa_bronnyjames_240520__872205.jpg
Smith: Bronny ‘can’t be that naive’ on draft stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mavs' Irving one of the NBA Playoffs' best stories

May 20, 2024 01:19 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley never saw this coming from Kyrie Irving, with his leadership complementing Luka Doncic helping the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals. Plus, the two make NBA Finals picks.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_bronnyjames_240520__872205.jpg
11:14
Smith: Bronny ‘can’t be that naive’ on draft stock
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nuggetswolves_240520.jpg
18:50
Wolves shake losing reputation with win v. Nuggets
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_acessponsorship_240520__881670.jpg
6:25
Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dynastyover_240520.jpg
13:21
Will the Nuggets get back to the NBA Finals soon?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajawilson_240516.jpg
7:33
Wilson a ‘megastar’ with on-court play, Nike shoe
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_caitlinclark_240516.jpg
11:45
Clark had ‘welcome to WNBA moment’ in debut
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_okclost_240516.jpg
11:41
Doncic’s gutty performance carrying Mavericks
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bronnyjames_240516.jpg
8:16
James’ 2024 NBA Draft journey showing nepotism
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_potknicksceltics_240516.jpg
11:39
BOS-NY Conference Finals would be NBA’s dream
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_denminseries_240516.jpg
6:57
Jokic is playing like the MVP he is vs. Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lebron_240514__886656.jpg
9:57
Inside the current NBA coaching carousel
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_goff_240514.jpg
5:23
Goff ‘deserves every penny’ of contract extension
Now Playing