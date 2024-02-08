Watch Now
Ware: Super Bowl is an 'electric' atmosphere
DeMarcus Ware joins Michael Holley to discuss the significance of playing in the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, what being an NFL captain meant to him and his growing partnership with GoBowling.
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh
Austin Ekeler sits down with Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to talk about how he has adopted various football communities, what he's looking for in free agency, what makes the Chiefs a unique challenge and more.
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health
Christena Huntsman Durham and James Brown join Brother From Another to talk about their partnership to get people the mental health help they need with 988 and NAMI.
Bourne: The environment got to Jones
NFL wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks with Michael Holley about what went wrong with the Patriots this season, whether he wants to come back to New England and more.
The real reason Atlanta didn’t hire Belichick
Former NFL executive and author Michael Lombardi joins Brother From Another to detail why the Atlanta Falcons passed on Bill Belichick and his new book, "Football Done Right."
Moon would love to play in this era of the NFL
NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon joins Brother From Another to compare his quarterback era to today, the NFL Alumni expanding business minds and more.
Will Purdy silence doubters with Super Bowl win?
Liv Moods joins Michael Holley live at the Super Bowl LVIII to talk about whether Brock Purdy is an elite quarterback, the difference in coaching between the Chiefs and 49ers, and more.
Achane explains why his game goes beyond speed
Michael Holley chats with Dolphins' electric RB De'Von Achane about his sensational rookie year in Miami, how he developed relationships with teammates and what he's looking forward to next year.
Brown previews ‘chess match’ between 49ers, Chiefs
Michael Holley welcomes broadcaster James Brown to Brother From Another where the longtime sportscaster looks ahead to hosting his record-setting 12th Super Bowl and what he expects from the Chiefs and 49ers.
NFL Media must answer for lack of Black staff
Michael Holley and Mike Jones talk about NFL Media coming under fire again for a lack of Black staff, the league’s progress on revenue and overseas contests, storylines for Super Bowl LVIII and more.
Simms knows Mahomes won’t be fazed by Super Bowl
Chris Simms joins Michael Holley to discuss the nostalgia of the Super Bowl, the astounding greatness of Patrick Mahomes so early in his career and Eli Manning’s unique humor.
Dimitroff sees big-game pressure on Shanahan
Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joins Michael Holley to discuss why there’s a lot of pressure on Kyle Shanahan in Super Bowl LVIII and the analytics behind drafting quarterbacks high.