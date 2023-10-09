Watch Now
Detroit Lions are built to maul teams
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the Detroit Lions and how they may be the team to spoil a 49ers-Eagles rematch in the NFC Championship game.
Up Next
Cristobal’s decision-making requires hard look
Cristobal's decision-making requires hard look
Michael Smith and Michael Holley can't understand Mario Cristobal's decision to run the ball late in the game that cost the Hurricanes the game against Georgia State.
Dolphins look scary early in the year
Dolphins look scary early in the year
Brother From Another gives props to the track stars on the Miami Dolphins and whether they are among the AFC elite.
Jets and Broncos heading opposite directions
Jets and Broncos heading opposite directions
Michael Smith and Michael Holley recap the Jets getting the win against the Broncos and why one team may be trending up and the other.
CIN is AFC North best with healthy Chase, Burrow
CIN is AFC North best with healthy Chase, Burrow
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive into the Cincinnati Bengals breaking out of their funk against the Arizona Cardinals and how far they might go if their core group is healthy.
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
Michael Smith shouts his praise for the San Francisco 49ers after demolishing the Dallas Cowboys, but Michael Holley wants to throw the brakes on that kind of talk.
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the New England Patriots and what a hard reset will look like after two horrid games.
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win
Bears, Fields deserve 'all the credit' in WSH win
Natalie and Zena discuss the Chicago Bears returning to the win column after beating the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, giving credit to Justin Fields' connection with DJ Moore and remembering Dick Butkus.
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Assessing Warriors' chemistry with addition of CP3
Despite a lot of external noise regarding the state of the team, Natalie and Zena discuss why you 'shouldn't sleep on' the Golden State Warriors and the team's chemistry being 'all-in' on the addition of Chris Paul.
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
Previewing WNBA 'super team' finals: Aces-Liberty
Natalie and Zena are joined by Lauren Dreher of The Committee Sports Group to preview the WNBA Finals, debating what makes a 'super team' in the league, potential x-factors to watch for and more.
Hamby ‘courageous’ in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
Hamby 'courageous' in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
Natalie and Zena react to Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, sharing why she is 'courageous' in going up against her team and possible implications ahead of the WNBA finals.
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is ‘more than exciting’
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is 'more than exciting'
With all eyes on the WNBA's expansion to the Bay Area, Natalie and Zena provide their takeaways from the rollout, discuss expectations for owner Joe Lacob and potential cities that could be on deck.