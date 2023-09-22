 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Anaheim 1 2023 track shot.JPG
Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbcs_edge_osundpreview_230920.jpg
B1G Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 4
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_ncaa_gobig_ohiostate_230918.jpg
Friday at 4: Ohio State turning Notre Dame Stadium red a reality and a compliment, not an Irish failing

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_tnfrecap_230922.jpg
Are Purdy, San Francisco 49ers overhyped?
nbc_bfa_saquonrbs_230922.jpg
Barkley, Chubb injuries show RBs need protection
nbc_golf_gc_pettersenpresser_230922.jpg
Pettersen ‘immensely proud’ of European comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Anaheim 1 2023 track shot.JPG
Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbcs_edge_osundpreview_230920.jpg
B1G Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 4
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_ncaa_gobig_ohiostate_230918.jpg
Friday at 4: Ohio State turning Notre Dame Stadium red a reality and a compliment, not an Irish failing

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_tnfrecap_230922.jpg
Are Purdy, San Francisco 49ers overhyped?
nbc_bfa_saquonrbs_230922.jpg
Barkley, Chubb injuries show RBs need protection
nbc_golf_gc_pettersenpresser_230922.jpg
Pettersen ‘immensely proud’ of European comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Diggs injury may not majorly impact Cowboys

September 22, 2023 03:26 PM
Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice, but Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson feel like his absence may not affect the Cowboys' vaunted defense.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_tnfrecap_230922.jpg
11:11
Are Purdy, San Francisco 49ers overhyped?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_saquonrbs_230922.jpg
6:01
Barkley, Chubb injuries show RBs need protection
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ashleyfull_230921.jpg
16:52
Do goalposts move too much for Cowboys, 49ers?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230921.jpg
3:58
Sanders says he’s a ‘monument’ at Colorado
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_justinfieldscommentsv3_230921.jpg
12:40
Fields told ‘the absolute truth’ about Bears
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_damianlillardbest_230921.jpg
5:35
Lillard says he’s the NBA’s best point guard
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jerryjonesowners_230921.jpg
9:59
Jones needs to explain minority ownership comments
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lillard_230920.jpg
10:08
Lillard’s comments on Warriors confuse Holley
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
9:01
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
8:58
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_afcnorth_230920.jpg
16:01
AFC North swinging in Ravens’ favor early
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_seanpayton_230919.jpg
3:35
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss
Now Playing