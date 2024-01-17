 Skip navigation
Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?

January 17, 2024 11:12 AM
Nick Sirianni could be "on borrowed time" as head coach of the Eagles, leading Michael Holley and Michael Smith to question whether he deserves the chance to fix the slump in Philadelphia.
