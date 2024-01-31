Watch Now
Embiid's absence vs. Nuggets 'doesn't look good'
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill react to Joel Embiid not playing vs. the Denver Nuggets and explain why missing so many games will hurt the Philadelphia 76ers big man come awards time.
Has the hourglass run out for LeBron and Lakers?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss LeBron James' chances to win another championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and what the team must do to build a more legitimate contender.
Should Swift’s appearances ‘bother’ NFL fans?
Michael Holley, Vincent Goodwill and Reeta Hubbard discuss Taylor Swift's appearances throughout the playoffs and question what she might do when Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl.
Johnson could be trying to ‘build up his value’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down Ben Johnson not taking a head coaching job in the 2024 offseason, questioning if the coordinator sees something special in Detroit or if he isn't 'the guy.'
Ravens ‘forgot who they were’ in AFC Championship
Michael Holley, Vincent Goodwill and Reeta Hubbard break down the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs along with Lamar Jackson's performance in what could have been a 'legacy game.'
Did Lions ‘give away’ NFC Championship?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Detroit Lions' collapse vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, questioning Dan Campbell's late-game decision-making in the heart-breaking loss.
Lamar tried to force ball instead of scrambling
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why Lamar Jackson looked like a QB "trying to prove a point" in the AFC Championship by wanting to win from the pocket instead of using his legs.
Chiefs ‘deserve’ to be favored in Super Bowl LVIII
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate who has the upper hand entering Super Bowl LVIII: the San Francisco 49ers who had a better regular season or a Chiefs team riding an incredible playoff run.
Purdy was a ‘nuisance’ for Lions in NFC Champ. win
Michael Holley explains why Brock Purdy deserves a lot of credit for leading the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII and Michael Smith calls his performance a "win for system QBs everywhere."
Chiefs are ‘inevitable’ (Taylor’s Version)
Michael Smith and Michael Holley compare the Kansas City Chiefs to the dynastic Patriots and break down the incomparable strengths of Patrick Mahomes, especially in postseason play with Taylor Swift watching on.
Lions were ‘aggressive’ all the way to the end
Michael Smith gives Dan Campbell credit for Detroit's turnaround this season and says that it is just the beginning, not the end, for the Lions' playoff chances moving forward.
Giannis must deliver for Bucks after Griffin move
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the impact of the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hiring Doc Rivers and question Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential role in the move.