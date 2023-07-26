Watch Now
Focus should be on Bronny's health, not agendas
Michael, Ashley and The Volume Sports' Liv Moods discuss Bronny James' scary cardiac arrest and hospitalization, blasting the baseless conspiracy theories from "armchair doctors" looking to push an agenda.
Durant: Marijuana is ‘like wine’ in today’s NBA
After Kevin Durant said that commissioner Adam Silver smelled marijuana on him in a meeting about lifting the NBA's weed ban, Ashley praises Durant for lobbying against the since-removed policy.
Sexism keeping Hammon from NBA head coaching jobs
Michael and Ashley discuss Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon not getting NBA offers, despite a successful resume in the WNBA and plenty of opportunities for NBA coaches who "fail upward."
Brown’s deal with Celtics a long-term ‘investment’
Liv Moods of The Volume Sports joins Michael and Ashley to discuss Jaylen Brown's new deal with the Boston Celtics -- a deal that might seem a little big, but represents an investment in the team's long term continuity.
49ers have turned Lance’s team over to Purdy
Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have made one thing very clear: The team is not Trey Lance's, it's Brock Purdy's. Michael and Ashley analyze and criticize the team's handling of the QB battle.
Barkley’s NYG deal disappointing amid RB disputes
Michael and Ashley react to Saquon Barkley's one-year deal with the New York Giants, arguing that the news won't help NFL running backs progress in ongoing contract disputes.
Has Herbert proven enough to warrant new megadeal?
Justin Herbert undoubtedly is extremely talented, but has the young quarterback proven enough to warrant his massive extension with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
Austin Rivers believes players demanding trades to specific teams are bad for the game, and Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss whether he actually right or now.
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James and how they went from mentor-mentee to rivalry.
Pierce needs to find post-career peace
Paul Pierce is in the headlines again trying to defend his legacy and Michael Smith and Michael Holley think he just needs to let go after retirement.
Jets, Rodgers have a ‘gauntlet’ to overcome in AFC
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Mike Jones talk about the hype surrounding the Jets' postseason chances in a stacked AFC.
NFL running backs are stuck in current CBA
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Mike Jones join Brother From Another to talk about how running backs can turn their frustrations around.