 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking
AUTO: OCT 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Contender Boats 300
BJ McLeod Motorsports seeks top-15 speed with streamlined program

Top Clips

nbc_golf_college_odomjrint_231115.jpg
Odom Jr. ‘grateful’ after Cedar Crest win
nbc_cfb_ndwakepreview_231115.jpg
How Notre Dame can bounce back vs. Wake Forest
nbc_dps_geddyleeinterview_231115_1920x1080_2283311683694.jpg
Lee reveals his favorite pieces of MLB memorabilia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking
AUTO: OCT 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Contender Boats 300
BJ McLeod Motorsports seeks top-15 speed with streamlined program

Top Clips

nbc_golf_college_odomjrint_231115.jpg
Odom Jr. ‘grateful’ after Cedar Crest win
nbc_cfb_ndwakepreview_231115.jpg
How Notre Dame can bounce back vs. Wake Forest
nbc_dps_geddyleeinterview_231115_1920x1080_2283311683694.jpg
Lee reveals his favorite pieces of MLB memorabilia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Georgia, Ohio State flip atop CFP rankings

November 15, 2023 04:07 PM
Georgia overtook Ohio State as No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and Reeta Hubbard is sure it's the right call. She and Michael Holley break down the rankings and contenders on Brother From Another.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_harbaughv2_231114.jpg
5:31
Moods: Don’t feel sorry for Michigan football
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dakprescott_231114.jpg
8:55
Where does Dak Prescott rank among elite NFL QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_joshdobbs_231114.jpg
11:13
Dobbs has found a home with Minnesota Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bills_231114.jpg
21:09
Who deserves the blame for the Bills’ struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_pierce_231113.jpg
5:14
Pierce won’t have interim tag for long in Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_devito_231113.jpg
6:14
DeVito living the dream at home with his parents
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_fisher_231113.jpg
3:52
76 million reasons Jimbo Fisher won at Texas A&M
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_stroud_231113.jpg
9:53
The case for C.J. Stroud as NFL MVP
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_patriots_231113.jpg
20:11
Would another NFL team want Belichick?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_staley_231110.jpg
3:37
Staley trailblazing women’s basketball in Paris
Now Playing
Caitlin_Clark.jpg
10:21
Clark’s dominance vs. coverage of Black athletes
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_fosterreese_231110_copy.jpg
12:15
Why are people so overly critical of LSU’s Reese?
Now Playing