Watch Now
Giannis says he can't 'be fake' with NBA opponents
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss react to Giannis Antetokounmpo explaining why he doesn't train with other NBA players in the summer.
Up Next
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and Mike Jones of The Athletic discuss the Dallas Cowboys' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, in which Dak Prescott and co. can quiet the noise with a win.
Eagles or 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Eagles or 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and The Athletic's Mike Jones debate over the best team in the NFC, between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers -- and how the Dallas Cowboys can reenter the conversation.
Davis’ warning to Nuggets doesn’t pack much punch
Davis' warning to Nuggets doesn't pack much punch
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss are puzzled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis' warning to the Denver Nuggets, which doesn't pack much of a punch given the Nuggets' easy Western Conference Finals sweep.
Rodgers’ ‘Mr. Pfizer’ quip at Kelce was childish
Rodgers' 'Mr. Pfizer' quip at Kelce was childish
Ashley Nicole Moss is tired of Aaron Rodgers' nonsense after he referred to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer."
76ers feud between Morey and Harden grows
76ers feud between Morey and Harden grows
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss how they're getting exhausted with all of the Philadelphia 76ers' drama as the rift between James Harden and Daryl Morey grows.
Bills blow past Dolphins; Bengals’ struggles
Bills blow past Dolphins; Bengals' struggles
Charles McDonald joins Brother From Another to discuss the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins and what the AFC North looks like with the Ravens' 3-1 start and the Bengals' struggles.
Officiating in Jets-Chiefs, Swift being NFL jinx
Officiating in Jets-Chiefs, Swift being NFL jinx
Charles McDonald joins Brother From Another to discuss the officiating in the Jets vs. Chiefs game and if Taylor Swift being in attendance had anything to do with the way the game was called.
Butler’s hair, Bucks highlight NBA Media Day
Butler's hair, Bucks highlight NBA Media Day
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Natalie discuss the biggest storylines from NBA Media Day, including Jimmy Butler's hair and the Milwaukee Bucks with the addition of Damian Lillard.
Why do Jones and the Giants look ‘so bad?’
Why do Jones and the Giants look 'so bad?'
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard "The NFL Chick" break down the Giants' blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 and what Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones need to do to turn things around.
Carroll vs. Russ, Seattle’s big win over Giants
Carroll vs. Russ, Seattle's big win over Giants
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard "The NFL Chick," discuss the varying levels of success between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson since their split and Seattle's big win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Wilson’s play a ‘moral victory’ in Jets’ loss?
Wilson's play a 'moral victory' in Jets' loss?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Zach Wilson's outplaying Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, despite his New York Jets losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.