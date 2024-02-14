Watch Now
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Natalie analyze the Golden State Warriors trying to trade for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at the deadline to pair with Steph Curry.
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
Veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie picked 'the hard way' in his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers over going back to the Dallas Mavericks.
‘The Dynasty’ highlights tension with Patriots
Michael Holley highlights some of the moments and behind-the-scenes stories that viewers will see on 'The Dynasty' on Apple TV, which highlights the New England Patriots multiple decades of dominance in the NFL.
Shanahan’s decision was delaying the inevitable
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Kyle Shanahan's decision for the San Francisco 49ers to take the ball first in overtime, but it was just delaying the inevitable with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs shouldn’t be considered underdogs next year
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the early Super Bowl 59 odds, explaining why the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't be considered underdogs anymore.
Kelce and Swift’s embrace was heartwarming
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the embrace between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl, and why it showed 'normalcy' for the power couple.
Smith: Beyonce’s commercial overshadowed Usher
Michael Smith and Michael Holley share their thoughts on Beyonce's Super Bowl 58 commercial, discussing why it stole the spotlight from Usher's halftime show.
Where does Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show rank?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Usher's performance, examining where it ranks among some of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows.
49ers didn’t step up in ‘critical moments’ vs. KC
Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate the non-Patrick Mahomes reasons why the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl, discussing how nobody stepped up in the critical moments vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes is getting closer to becoming the GOAT
Michael Smith and Michael Holley examine where Patrick Mahomes ranks among the GOATs after the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback captured his third Super Bowl trophy and won the Super Bowl MVP award for the third time.
Holley: Chiefs have ‘2018 Patriots’ vibes
Michael Holley compares the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the 2018 New England Patriots, and discusses how they stack up among other NFL dynasties.
Will 49ers scapegoat Wilks after Super Bowl?
After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, will the San Francisco 49ers part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and make him the scapegoat for the season?