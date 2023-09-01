Watch Now
Hockenson's historic contract is 'interesting'
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," discuss Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson's historic contract and if Minnesota made the right move with the deal.
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," break down Aaron Rodgers' trash talk on 'Hard Knocks' and why the New York Jets quarterback has a new outlook entering his 19th NFL season.
Nebraska’s attendance record should be celebrated
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," look at Nebraska volleyball's attendance record and discuss why it's a phenomenal sign for women's sports.
Should expansion be a priority for the WNBA?
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Dawn Montgomery to break down expansion within the WNBA and if it should be apriority for the league moving forward.
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State huge for HBCUs
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Dawn Montgomery to discuss why Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State is a huge moment for HBCUs across the country.
Burrow shouldn’t be ‘put into the fire’ too soon
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," discuss the Cincinnati Bengals' approach with Joe Burrow and why the team needs to be cautious with the star quarterback.
How many games will Sanders win at Colorado?
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Dawn Montgomery to provide an outlook for Colorado football and how many games Deion Sanders will win in his first year as head coach.
Ballard’s comments on Taylor are ‘disingenuous’
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," react to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard's comments on Jonathan Taylor and what it all means for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Gauff right not to back down from umpire
Coco Gauff did not shy away from speaking her mind to the chair umpire during her match at the U.S. Open, and Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods applaud her for it.
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
Ben Simmons was confident about his progression in a recent feature, but perhaps the most intriguing comment he made was that if he ever left Brooklyn he'd want to be back in Philadelphia.
NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods believe NBA title winners merit the use of “world champion” but also see Noah Lyles' comments as a good chance to take the new midseason tournament global.
Zappe among surprising NFL cutdown moves
Preseason cuts are a hard reality in the NFL, and not just for players like the Patriots’ Bailey Zappe. Doug Pederson even cut his own son, Josh, from the Jaguars before bringing him back on the practice squad.