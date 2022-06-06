Holley: Celtics are 'better team' than Warriors

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_yellowjersey_230628.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar meet at Tour de France for next rivalry chapter
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Scott McLaughlin - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m63751.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch, start times, schedules, TV and streaming information

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_yellowjersey_230628.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar meet at Tour de France for next rivalry chapter
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Scott McLaughlin - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m63751.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch, start times, schedules, TV and streaming information

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Holley: Celtics are 'better team' than Warriors
June 6, 2022 03:43 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate whether the Boston Celtics are better than the Golden State Warriors and discuss why this series could be so close.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_lonzoball_230623.jpg
3:11
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mystics_230623.jpg
6:35
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cp3pooltrade_230623.jpg
19:06
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
7:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_scoot_230623.jpg
4:35
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wemby_230623.jpg
8:47
Were NBA draft, Wembanyama pick anticlimactic?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_helinfullv2_230622.jpg
9:10
Does reported CP3 trade signal return of Green?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_goodmanfull_230622.jpg
9:25
Should NBA question Miller’s basketball IQ?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_smartkptrade_230622.jpg
10:47
Porzingis helps BOS; How will Smart fit in MEM?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_paulpooletrade_230622v2.jpg
8:14
Report: Warriors trade for CP3, send Poole to WAS
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_porzinigis_v3_230621.jpg
6:35
Is Porzingis the right fit in Boston?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230621.jpg
6:01
Miller picks Paul George as his G.O.A.T.
Now Playing