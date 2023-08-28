 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Walker Cup - Previews
How to watch: Live streams for Walker Cup, Portland Classic, more
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gp_martinftrv2_230828.jpg
Martin believes he deserves a MotoGP factory seat
nbcs_roto_joshjacobs_230828.jpg
Should LV’s Jacobs go in the early second round?
nbcs_roto_chase_230828.jpg
PIT’s Johnson or Pickens the better fantasy WR?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Walker Cup - Previews
How to watch: Live streams for Walker Cup, Portland Classic, more
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gp_martinftrv2_230828.jpg
Martin believes he deserves a MotoGP factory seat
nbcs_roto_joshjacobs_230828.jpg
Should LV’s Jacobs go in the early second round?
nbcs_roto_chase_230828.jpg
PIT’s Johnson or Pickens the better fantasy WR?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Holley: Magic better than Curry, 'not even close'

August 28, 2023 06:04 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive deep into the Magic Johnson versus Stephen Curry debate where Holley believes Johnson has the undeniable crown, while Smith sees the argument in favor of Curry.
Up Next
nbcs_bfa_curry_230828.jpg
1:40
Don’t forget Thomas in great point guard debate
Now Playing
nbcs_bfa_rbmarket_230828.jpg
2:23
Treatment of running backs ‘problematic’ in NFL
Now Playing
nbcd_bfa_chrisjones_230828.jpg
2:16
Chiefs are in trouble without DE Jones
Now Playing
nbcs_bfa_noahlyles_230828.jpg
5:03
Lyles right for calling out NBA ‘world champions?’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rogersyoungqbs_230828.jpg
5:23
Richardson looks good to start; concern for Young
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rogerslance_230828.jpg
5:04
Lance needs reps to prove himself in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_treylance_230828.jpg
18:25
Cowboys acquiring Lance was just good business
Now Playing
bfawnbapowerranking.jpg
5:22
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
Now Playing
bfasunliberty.jpg
3:37
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_currymagic_230825.jpg
4:22
Curry vs. Magic: The great point guard debate
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mvprace_230825.jpg
5:52
Wilson, Stewart, Thomas race of WNBA MVP tight
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_colts_230825.jpg
6:23
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
Now Playing