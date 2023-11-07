Watch Now
How can Cowboys 'bridge the gap' with NFL's best?
Mike Jones, Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and debate where the team ranks among the NFL's top contenders.
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets
Mike Jones joins Brother From Another to discuss Zach Wilson's performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and why Aaron Rodgers might be getting too much attention amid his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.
Holley: Lakers not a Finals contender with Davis
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss react to Anthony Davis' recent hip injury and question the eight-time All-Star's reliability throughout an 82-game NBA season.
Was adding Harden the wrong move for the Clippers?
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss break down James Harden's debut with the Los Angeles Clippers and why the team may run into trouble later in the season.
Stroud proving skeptics wrong with performances
Michael Smith and Michael Holley praise C.J. Stroud for his impressive start in the NFL and talk about where he stands among the league's quarterbacks.
Cowboys continue to fall short in big moments
The Cowboys may have played well against division rival Philadelphia, but Michael Smith isn't surprised that they fell once again when they had a chance to make a big statement.
Dobbs brilliant, inspiring in win against Falcons
Joshua Dobbs came off the bench after being freshly traded to the Minnesota Vikings to get the win and Michael Holley and Michael Smith can't stop themselves from singing his praises
Davis needs to give Pierce time to prove himself
Antonio Pierce has injected new life into Las Vegas with a big win against the New York Giants and Michael Smith and Michael Holley hopes owner Mark Davis will give him a chance to stick around.
Wide open AFC crowded with AFC North contenders
The Kansas City Chiefs got a huge win against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, but Michael Holley and Michael Smith are looking in Cincinatti and Baltimore for the most impressive team in the AFC.
Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to react to the WNBA's pause on expanding to Portland and why they are not worried that this hiccup will stunt the growth of the sport.
Bills-Bengals, Dolphins-Chiefs headline NFL Week 9
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman preview notable matchups on the NFL Week 9 slate, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany, Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football and an NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles.
SKIMS misses opportunity not featuring Wilson
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to discuss how A'ja Wilson is 'leading the way' in WNBA growth and share their displeasure with SKIMS' partnership announcement with the league after Wilson was not featured.