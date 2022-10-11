 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Bryce Bennett grabs stunning World Cup downhill win
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
2023 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews
nbc_roto_bte_tnfpreviewv2_231213.jpg
‘Under is the best bet’ in Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Bryce Bennett grabs stunning World Cup downhill win
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
2023 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews
nbc_roto_bte_tnfpreviewv2_231213.jpg
‘Under is the best bet’ in Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How to improve controversial Week 5 NFL penalties

October 11, 2022 04:14 PM
Following controversial roughing the passer penalties in Monday night's game between the Chiefs and Raiders, Brother from Another debates how to improve NFL officiating when human error will always be a factor.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_cammvptalkv2_231213.jpg
4:39
Unpacking Newton’s comments on QB game managers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mahomesapology_231213.jpg
4:34
Chiefs can still go deep behind Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_belichickfuture_231213.jpg
7:27
Running it back won’t cut it for the Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eaglesperceptions_231213.jpg
4:32
Can Eagles get back on winning track?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_warriorscrumbling_231213__699768.jpg
10:30
Warriors may need major changes to escape funk
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_green_231213.jpg
12:06
Green’s recklessness is the Warriors’ problem
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbamvp_231212.jpg
8:24
LeBron, Embiid are forces in NBA MVP race
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_broncosv3_231212.jpg
8:17
Why Wilson was never the problem with the Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_zion_231212.jpg
4:25
Weight conversation around Zion is ‘mean-spirited’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ravens_231212.jpg
7:10
Why Jackson needs to be in MVP conversation
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_titansbeatfinsv2_231212.jpg
7:57
Dolphins ‘choked’ against Titans on Monday
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lakersistbanner_231212.jpg
8:02
Lakers to hang In-Season Tournament title banner
Now Playing