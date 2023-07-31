Watch Now
Erving's top-10 list ignites NBA social media
Joy De’Angela joins Brother From Another to talk about Julius Erving's polarizing top-10 players.
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
Bronny James is back home recovering from cardiac arrest and Zena Keita talks about her own experience dealing with a cardiac episode in college.
NBA concerned with Lillard’s Heat-only request
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to talk about the NBA sending a memo regarding Damian Lillard's very specific trade request and whether a trade will happen.
Who can challenge the Aces?
Jordan Robinson joins Brother From Another to talk about the Aces and who may be able to stop what many feel is an inevitable Las Vegas title.
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits
The mini-series dynamic in WNBA scheduling, which sees teams face-off multiple times in a row, is giving even elite squads like the Las Vegas Aces a tough time.
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
Zena Keita makes the case for Satou Sabally for the WNBA's Most Improved Player with Jordan Robinson and Natalie.
Nigeria, Jamaica proving FIFA rankings wrong
Nigeria and Jamaica pulled off a huge upsets in the Women's World Cup, and Natalie and Zena Keita break down the flawed FIFA women's ranking.
USWNT Women’s World Cup 3-peat on shaky ground
Natalie and Zena Keita talk about The U.S. women heading into the final match of World Cup group play and their level of worry about the team advancing to the knockout round.
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’
Natalie and Zena provide a quick update in basketball, commending Jaylen Brown for pledging money to Boston's black community following his contract extension and the latest on Bronny James' health.
Significance of Jamaica’s historic draw v. France
Natalie, Zena and Callie Lawson-Freeman assess the significance of Jamaica's historic draw against France and the greater lessons learned from this moment.
Nigeria ‘unapologetic’ in upset win over Australia
Natalie and Zena break down Nigeria's impressive win over Australia in the Women's World Cup.
USWNT showed ‘tremendous resolve’ v. Netherlands
Natalie and Zena praise the resilience of the USWNT after salvaging a draw against the Netherlands, citing Lindsey Horan's passion on the pitch and the increased competition the team faces.