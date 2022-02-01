 Skip navigation
Report: Shohei Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if either of two executives lose their roles
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule

Unpacking Newton's comments on QB game managers
Chiefs can still go deep behind Mahomes
Spurs taking the 'training wheels' of Wembanyama

Report: Shohei Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if either of two executives lose their roles
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule

Unpacking Newton's comments on QB game managers
Chiefs can still go deep behind Mahomes
Spurs taking the 'training wheels' of Wembanyama

Is Brady front office or ownership bound?

February 1, 2022 05:03 PM
Bryant McFadden reveals another potential sore point that could occur with Patriots fans after Tom Brady's retirement: an ownership stake or front office job with another team.
