 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Minnesota
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Michigan, SDSU, Pitt, Iowa, and Tennessee vs Texas A&M
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ny Carr.jpeg
2024 All-American Ny Carr Commits to Miami
Spaun_RD.jpg
DFS Dish: Shriners Children’s Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
nbc_golf_tiger_231009.jpg
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Minnesota
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Michigan, SDSU, Pitt, Iowa, and Tennessee vs Texas A&M
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ny Carr.jpeg
2024 All-American Ny Carr Commits to Miami
Spaun_RD.jpg
DFS Dish: Shriners Children’s Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
nbc_golf_tiger_231009.jpg
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets and Broncos heading opposite directions

October 9, 2023 04:02 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley recap the Jets getting the win against the Broncos and why one team may be trending up and the other.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_miamihurricanes_231009.jpg
3:44
Cristobal’s decision-making requires hard look
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dolphins_231009.jpg
2:17
Dolphins look scary early in the year
Now Playing
jamarrchasebengals.jpg
4:01
CIN is AFC North best with healthy Chase, Burrow
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lionsrecap_231009.jpg
6:42
Detroit Lions are built to maul teams
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_49ers_231009.jpg
9:25
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
Now Playing
belichickeraover.jpg
15:49
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over
Now Playing
BFA_Justin_Fields.jpg
5:39
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win
Now Playing
Steph_CP3.jpg
11:03
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Now Playing
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
10:36
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hamby_231006.jpg
5:29
Hamby ‘courageous’ in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wbna_231006.jpg
12:51
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is ‘more than exciting’
Now Playing
justinfieldstnfpreview1.jpg
2:22
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
Now Playing