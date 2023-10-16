 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ZOZO Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for Zozo Championship, BMW Ladies
NCAA Football: Maryland at Ohio State
Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin headline College Football on NBC Week 9 slate
Beau Hossler
DFS Dish: Zozo Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smith_lions_231016.jpg
What does Lions’ renaissance mean to their fans?
nbc_bfa_lions_231016_720x405_2274003523828.jpg
Lions ‘just get it done,’ belong among NFL’s best
nbc_bfa_belichick_231016.jpg
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ZOZO Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for Zozo Championship, BMW Ladies
NCAA Football: Maryland at Ohio State
Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin headline College Football on NBC Week 9 slate
Beau Hossler
DFS Dish: Zozo Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smith_lions_231016.jpg
What does Lions’ renaissance mean to their fans?
nbc_bfa_lions_231016_720x405_2274003523828.jpg
Lions ‘just get it done,’ belong among NFL’s best
nbc_bfa_belichick_231016.jpg
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets upset over Eagles continues upward trajectory

October 16, 2023 03:43 PM
The New York Jets are feeling good after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and receiving encouraging signs from Zach Wilson and the offense in recent weeks.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_lions_231016_720x405_2274003523828.jpg
7:28
Lions ‘just get it done,’ belong among NFL’s best
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_belichick_231016.jpg
13:34
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tyreekhill_231016.jpg
5:27
Hill the NFL’s top WR as he continues MVP chase?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eagles49ers_231016.jpg
15:42
Are 49ers, Eagles first losses causes for concern?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
3:16
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
5:35
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations
Now Playing
Aja_Wilson.jpg
19:42
Aces crush Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_taylorswift_231013.jpg
2:12
Slow down with the Kelce-Swift love life coverage
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_chiefsbroncos_231013.jpg
16:28
Chiefs continue to win without explosive offense
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_broncos_231012.jpg
5:02
Wilson is ‘far from the problem’ for the Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_vikings_231012.jpg
4:24
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eagles_231012.jpg
4:08
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Now Playing