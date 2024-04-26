Watch Now
Raiders 'take right approach' by drafting Bowers
Brother From Another evaluates the Las Vegas Raiders selection of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, discussing why he's a a great fit for their offense.
Up Next
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
Brother From Another discusses the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots' attempts to strike a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots
The Patriots drafted quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Brother From Another analyzes how the former UNC QB fits New England's roster.
2024 NFL Draft takeaways: Lions steal CB Arnold
Brother From Another discusses their favorite picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Detroit Lions stealing top cornerback Terrion Arnold late in the first round.
Vikings’ McCarthy ‘is winning the QB game of life’
Brother From Another discusses how new Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy has been inserted onto a stacked roster at both the college and NFL level.
Bears design ‘bust-free blueprint’ for Williams
Brother From Another analyzes the Chicago Bears selection of wide receiver Rome Odunze and how they're building a strong offensive side of the ball for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Giants make Jones’ life easier with Nabers
The New York Giants added much-needed help at wide receiver with the selection of LSU's Malik Nabers and the rookie should make life easier for starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
Broncos get their QB of the future in Nix
Brother From Another discusses the Denver Broncos drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, analyzing his fit in Sean Payton's offense.
Latu could be a ‘massive steal’ in 2024 NFL Draft
Pro Football Focus analyst and Head of Football Product Steve Palazzolo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss what he's hearing ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, PFF evaluations and more.
Commanders, Patriots facing critical QB decision
Brother From Another analyzes the quarterback decisions that both the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots face ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
76ers, Knicks should be 1-1 series
Brother From Another discusses the officiating in the NBA Playoffs and why the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks series should be 1-1 at the moment.
Knicks could be Celtics biggest obstacle to Finals
Brother From Another discusses the New York Knicks and why they pose as the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics' path to making it back to the NBA Finals.