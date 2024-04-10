Watch Now
Rhule impressed with Belichick’s visit to Nebraska
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss Bill Belichick's visit to Nebraska's coaching clinic and Matt Rhule's comedic reaction to the legendary coach making an appearance.
Up Next
Has Parsons ‘worn thin’ with the Cowboys?
Has Parsons 'worn thin' with the Cowboys?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to comments by Dallas radio hosts regarding Micah Parsons' status with the Cowboys, questioning how the report of Parsons rubbing the team the wrong way came about.
BAL smart for listening to Jackson’s WR feedback
BAL smart for listening to Jackson's WR feedback
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why every team should talk to their quarterbacks about receivers, as the Ravens are seemingly doing with Lamar Jackson ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil
Michael Holley and Michael Smith explain how the NFL bringing Packers vs. Eagles to Brazil is part of a bigger global game plan.
Smith: There’s ‘always something’ with Diggs
Smith: There's 'always something' with Diggs
BFA revisits the Stefon Diggs to Texans trade and hands out grades for both teams involved, explaining why the Bills were right to move on from the veteran WR.
Is Maye in upper tier of NFL draft QB prospects?
Is Maye in upper tier of NFL draft QB prospects?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith explain why Drake Maye deserves to be among the top tier of QB prospects for this year's NFL draft and how he can succeed in the right offensive setup.
Edey vs. Clingan showdown has an old-school feel
Edey vs. Clingan showdown has an old-school feel
BFA previews Monday's men's basketball national championship game and looks ahead to the highly-anticipated clash between Purdue's Zach Edey and UConn's Donovan Clingan.
Calipari leaving Kentucky to join Arkansas
Calipari leaving Kentucky to join Arkansas
Brother From Another examines John Calipari's exit from Kentucky to become Arkansas' next head coach before looking at his recruiting track record and recent results on the court.
Offensive foul in Iowa-UConn was the ‘right call’
Offensive foul in Iowa-UConn was the 'right call'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look back at the controversial offensive foul call against UConn in its Final Four matchup with Iowa, explaining why referees made the "right call."
Clark is ‘just getting started’ despite loss to SC
Clark is 'just getting started' despite loss to SC
BFA highlights why Iowa’s national championship game loss doesn’t diminish Caitlin Clark’s brilliance on and off the court throughout her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes.
Staley, South Carolina cement dynasty status
Staley, South Carolina cement dynasty status
Fresh off South Carolina’s national championship win over Iowa, BFA explores Dawn Staley’s impact across women’s basketball, college sports and why the Gamecocks are set to dominate women's hoops.
‘Huge win’ for women’s basketball in Elite Eight
'Huge win' for women's basketball in Elite Eight
The Brother from Another crew breaks down the record-breaking viewership numbers from the women's Elite Eight matchups, which prove that women's basketball is worth the investment.