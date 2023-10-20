Watch Now
Mercury hire 'girl dad' Nate Tibbetts as coach
Subria Whitaker and Dawn Montgomery join Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson on Brother From Another to discuss the Phoenix Mercury hiring Nate Tibbetts as head coach.
WNBA fines Liberty for declining interviews
Subria Whitaker and Dawn Montgomery join Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson on Brother From Another to discuss the New York Liberty getting fined for declining media interviews after Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
Are Eagles getting enough respect ahead of SNF?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts are getting enough respect going into their Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Impact of Bucks’ Terry Stotts stepping down
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the impact of Bucks assistant Terry Stotts stepping down after an exchange with head coach Adrian Griffin.
A’ja Wilson becoming face of the WNBA
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson look back on the Las Vegas Aces capturing the WNBA title and discuss how A'ja Wilson is quickly becoming the face of the WNBA.
Senator Manchin wanders into college NIL debate
Senator Joe Manchin lets his feelings be known about NIL in college sports, but "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard thinks he has other things to worry about than college students making money.
Stroud progressing quickly for the Texans
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard tells Michael Holley why the Houston Texans are her favorite underdog team and how C.J. Stroud has proven to be pro-ready.
My Bets, Your Money: Take the New Orleans Saints
My Bets, Your Money returns with Michael Holley and "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard talking about the Thursday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Is Daboll getting too much blame for Giants’ woes?
Mike Hill talks about the the criticism that Brian Daboll is getting and whether people calling for his job is over the top for a coach that brought them to the postseason last year.
Hill: Harden looks like a ‘petulant child’
Mike Hill joins Brother From Another to talk about the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and why James Harden is acting the way he is.
What is Colorado’s outlook the rest of the season?
Mike Hill joins Brother From Another to talk about the Colorado Buffaloes and their chances to be bowl eligible.
Aces overcome injuries for gritty title win
Michael Holley, "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Natalie recap the Las Vegas Aces going back-to-back to win the WNBA Championship and what led to their coronation.