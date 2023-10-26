Watch Now
Michigan the best CFB team regardless of scandal
Michael Holley and Mike Hill debate the significance and ramifications of Michigan’s sign-stealing controversy.
Double standards, misdirection in Howard dialogue
Natalie, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Callie Lawson-Freeman of Yahoo Sports discuss the homophobia and double standards apparent throughout public dialogue of the allegations against Dwight Howard.
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
Adam Silver's response to Charles Barkley's question on domestic violence was unsatisfactory -- as have been his actions to the ongoing issue in the NBA, Callie Lawson-Freeman and the Brother From Another crew say.
Harden-less 76ers narrowly fall to Lillard, Bucks
Damian Lillard shined in his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks to narrowly top the Philadelphia 76ers ... who might not need James Harden at all, given Thursday's encouraging near-victory.
Was Allen, Bills’ TNF win over Bucs convincing?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby aren't sold on the inconsistent Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills, despite their Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mostert: Dolphins have fun with high speed
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert joins BFA to discuss his relationship with head coach Mike McDaniel the speed element on Miami’s offense, playing in Frankfurt, Germany and more.
Hill makes Heisman case for Harrison
Even in a year with so many talented quarterbacks in college football, Mike Hill believes Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in the nation and deserves Heisman consideration.
How does Wembanyama develop his game?
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Cerrone Battle discuss what they want to see from Victor Wembanyama as he continues to improve as a basketball player.
Tatum, Porzingis can lead Celtics over hump
With Kristaps Porzingis adding a whole new element and Jayson Tatum seemingly ready to play at an MVP level, the Boston Celtics may finally be ready to get over the hump.
Deion, Colorado on quest for bowl eligibility
Michael Holley and Mike Hill evaluate Deion Sanders’ coaching style and ponder if Colorado will make a bowl game.
Gauging Suns ceiling after knocking off Warriors
Jeff Johnson joins Brother From Another to break down the Phoenix Suns' win over the Golden State Warriors and how Phoenix's role players contributed massively in the Opening-Night victory.
Giannis-Lillard duo ‘unlike anything we’ve seen’
Jeff Johnson joins Brother From Another to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks' new duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard and how the team matches up with the Boston Celtics.