Moods: Don't feel sorry for Michigan football
Liv Moods and Michael Holley break down Jim Harbaugh's comments about Michigan being 'America's Team' and discuss why nobody should be feeling sorry for them.
Where does Dak Prescott rank among elite NFL QBs?
Ashley Nicole Moss, Michael Holley and Liv Moods analyze Dak Prescott's recent stretch of games, and debate whether or not he should be considered among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.
Dobbs has found a home with Minnesota Vikings
Ashley Nicole Moss joins Michael Holley and Liv Moods on Brother From Another to discuss Joshua Dobbs' breakout performance with the Minnesota Vikings.
Who deserves the blame for the Bills’ struggles?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Pierce won’t have interim tag for long in Vegas
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain how Antonio Pierce has earned the Raiders head coaching job in just two weeks.
DeVito living the dream at home with his parents
Michael Smith and Michael Holley have some thoughts on whether Tommy DeVito needs to pitch in more at the house.
76 million reasons Jimbo Fisher won at Texas A&M
Michael Smith and Michael Holley wonder how much money is floating around College Station.
The case for C.J. Stroud as NFL MVP
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate whether C.J. Stroud should be leading the MVP race and what he needs to do the rest of the season to solidify his case.
Would another NFL team want Belichick?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate whether another NFL team would want Bill Belichick at this point after how poorly things have gone in New England.
Staley trailblazing women’s basketball in Paris
Terrika Foster-Brasby shares her experience being in Paris for the first overseas NCAA Women's Basketball game and praise South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley for giving people an opportunity to see its success.
Clark’s dominance vs. coverage of Black athletes
Caitlin Clark continues to captivate fans as a generational talent in women's basketball, but despite her dominance, Brother From Another argues that Black athletes should not be erased from coverage as a result.
Why are people so overly critical of LSU’s Reese?
Terrika Foster-Brasby joins Brother From Another to discuss why people continue to be overly critical of LSU's Angel Reese despite bouncing back from an upset loss against Colorado.