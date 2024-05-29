 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Front Row Motorsports purchases one of Stewart-Haas Racing’s charters
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Cup drivers to watch Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Louisville prosecutor drops all four charges against Scottie Scheffler

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
nbc_bfa_mavsurgency_240529.jpg
Mavericks lacked urgency vs. Timberwolves
nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins

NBA officiating owes teams, fans clarification

May 29, 2024 11:20 AM
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the officiating in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, and juxtapose it to the officiating in the Boston Celtics' Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers.
nbc_bfa_mavsurgency_240529.jpg
8:21
Mavericks lacked urgency vs. Timberwolves
nbc_bfa_lukaandkyrie_240528.jpg
26:16
Is Irving, Doncic the best backcourt duo ever?
nbc_bfa_billwalton_240528.jpg
9:52
Celebrating ‘one-of-a-kind’ Walton’s life
nbc_bfa_kyrieirving_240528.jpg
8:53
Irving ‘the best offensive player I’ve ever seen’
nbc_bfa_timberwolves_240528.jpg
13:09
Can the Timberwolves force a Game 5 vs. Mavericks?
nbc_bfa_pacerscollapse_240528.jpg
18:19
Pacers ‘lost their minds’ down the stretch
nbc_bfa_celticstalk_240528.jpg
5:55
Celtics both ‘fortunate’ and ‘good’ in Finals run
nbc_bfa_jaylenbrown_240528.jpg
8:16
Smith ‘happy to wrong’ about Brown’s development
nbc_bfa_jrueholiday_240528.jpg
11:21
Holiday, White are ‘everything’ the Celtics need
nbc_bfa_dallasmavericks_240521.jpg
9:34
Mavs’ improved defense will be pivotal vs. Wolves
nbc_bfa_nuggets_240521.jpg
14:42
Did Nuggets choke or run out of gas vs. Wolves?
nbc_bfa_pacersboston_240521.jpg
13:02
Holley: BOS will beat IND in five, win NBA Finals
