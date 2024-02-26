Watch Now
Can foreign players be the face of the NBA?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith revel in Nikola Jokic’s brilliance, discuss Victor Wembanyama’s burgeoning greatness and debate both stars’ places as a potential face of the NBA.
Up Next
Shouting out Peter King for incredible career
Shouting out Peter King for incredible career
Michael Holley and Michael Smith give Peter King his flowers for a legendary career covering the NFL.
Tatum, Celtics can open floodgates with a title
Tatum, Celtics can open floodgates with a title
The pressure is on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to win a championship this season. But if Boston gets it done, the BFA duo says the NBA needs to watch out.
Smith: It’s ‘past time’ to rethink court storming
Smith: It’s ‘past time’ to rethink court storming
With Kyle Filipowski joining Caitlin Clark as stars who have had scares with fans storming the court, the BFA duo ponders ways to address this safety issue.
Does CFB video game continue exploitation issues?
Does CFB video game continue exploitation issues?
Players are now being paid for their likeness to be used in EA Sports’ new college football game, but will people who play the game still be contributing to an unjust system?
What must Bieniemy do to get a head coach job?
What must Bieniemy do to get a head coach job?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith both express the sentiment that Eric Bieniemy heading to UCLA is the Bruins’ gain and the NFL’s loss.
Newton in scuffle at youth football tournament
Newton in scuffle at youth football tournament
Michael Holley and Michael Smith wonder why people keep antagonizing Cam Newton at football camps after he was involved in an altercation at a 7-on-7 game.
Falcons, Steelers among landing spots for Fields
Falcons, Steelers among landing spots for Fields
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds for Justin Fields landing spots in 2024, where they break down his potential fit in the Falcons and Steelers' offenses.
Examining Fields’ comments on future with Bears
Examining Fields' comments on future with Bears
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive into Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' current situation, including the QB's latest comments on his future there and whether he unfollowed the team on social media.
Will Celtics’ Tatum be the next face of the NBA?
Will Celtics' Tatum be the next face of the NBA?
Michael Holley believes we haven’t seen enough from Jayson Tatum yet to say he's ready to be the next face of the league, leading Vincent Goodwill to examine the modern landscape of NBA superstardom.
NBA ASG highlighted gap between modern, past stars
NBA ASG highlighted gap between modern, past stars
Vincent Goodwill joins BFA to discuss what matters most to current NBA stars and why this year's All-Star game highlighted key differences between the game's current stars and legends of old.
Karl’s Melo remarks show ‘lack of awareness’
Karl's Melo remarks show 'lack of awareness'
Brother From Another weighs in on George Karl's latest comments coming at Carmelo Anthony, with Vincent Goodwill explaining why the remarks come off as "petty and insecure."