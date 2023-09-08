Watch Now
No reason to worry about Chiefs after Lions defeat
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith react to the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. How much concern is there for the Chiefs after the Week 1 loss?
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson break down the race for the WNBA MVP Award, between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas.
Gauff isn’t ‘next Serena,’ she’s made her own name
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson heap praise onto Coco Gauff, who's earned a spot in the US Open final at 19 years old and has become a star in her own right.
How shocking really is Team USA’s loss to Germany?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson react to Team USA's loss to Germany in the FIBA World Cup, arguing that the defeat isn't that much of a shocker after all.
Coach Prime hype already paying off for Colorado
Jason Johnson joins Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith to analyze Deion Sanders' early Colorado tenure and the public perception of the "moneymaker" Coach Prime.
Burrow’s contract another step in Bengals’ rebrand
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith discuss Joe Burrow's record-breaking contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Smith, Holley get heated over NFL title picks
Michael Holley and Michael Smith both have the same team representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, but who do they believe will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February?
Eagles, Ravens both primed for big season
Reeta Hubbard, AKA “The NFL Chick,” foresees a matchup of the birds in the Super Bowl as both the Eagles and Ravens look to take a step forward.
Smith: Williams can’t lose with draft decision
Michael Smith and Michael Holley compliment USC quarterback Caleb Williams for his poise both on and off the field after Williams’ father raised the possibility of him staying in college an extra year.
Jones says LV sent crisis response team to home
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Charles Robinson discuss Chandler Jones' dispute with the Raiders after Jones said the team sent a Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home.
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
Charles Robinson explains how Nick Bosa’s deal with the 49ers impacts Chris Jones’ holdout from the Chiefs. That situation and the pressure on the Chargers has Robinson watching the AFC West closely.
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods break down whether the Los Angeles Lakers' Christian Wood signing really moves the team's needle, or whether the Lakers are prioritizing sheer quantity over quality.