Jokic is playing like the MVP he is vs. Minnesota
Brother From Another discusses Nikola Jokic's performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves and how the MVP is putting the Denver Nuggets on his back during the playoffs.
Wilson a ‘megastar’ with on-court play, Nike shoe
Brother From Another dives into Las Vegas Aces 'megastar' A'ja Wilson's dominant performance in the Aces' WNBA regular-season opener and how she landed a signature shoe deal with Nike.
Clark had ‘welcome to WNBA moment’ in debut
Brother From Another discusses Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut where she struggled with her shot and committed 10 turnovers in the Indiana Fever's loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Doncic’s gutty performance carrying Mavericks
Brother From Another discusses Luka Doncic's performance in the NBA Playoffs and how the Dallas Mavericks superstar has carried the team to the cusp of a Western Conference Finals appearance.
James’ 2024 NBA Draft journey showing nepotism
Brother From Another looks at Bronny James' NBA Draft journey and how the situation with his father LeBron James shows the importance of nepotism in the Black community.
BOS-NY Conference Finals would be NBA’s dream
Brother From Another looks ahead to a possible Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals matchup and why it would be a dream for the NBA.
Inside the current NBA coaching carousel
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the rotation of NBA head coaches, including whether JJ Redick could become the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the impact of the Phoenix Suns hiring Mike Budenholzer.
Goff ‘deserves every penny’ of contract extension
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Detroit Lions signing Jared Goff to a 4-year, $212 million extension, and why the signal caller has earned the recognition that comes with the new contract.
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill unpack the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers series, and discuss whether Donovan Mitchell's time in Cleveland is over after he missed Game 4 with a calf injury.
Jokic ‘knocking on the door’ of all-time greats
Now that Nikola Jokic has won his third NBA MVP award in four years, Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss where the star player ranks in the annals of NBA history.
Can Brunson be No. 1 on a championship team?
Vincent Goodwill joins Michael Holley to unpack the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series, and to debate whether Jalen Brunson is talented enough to be the top player on a championship-caliber team.
Game 4 vs. Mavs was ‘test of Thunder’s mettle’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill give their takeaways from the Oklahoma City's Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks, including how the young Thunder team played with heart and showed resiliency.