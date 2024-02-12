Watch Now
Mahomes is getting closer to becoming the GOAT
Michael Smith and Michael Holley examine where Patrick Mahomes ranks among the GOATs after the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback captured his third Super Bowl and third Super Bowl MVP.
Up Next
Kelce and Swift’s embrace was heartwarming
Kelce and Swift's embrace was heartwarming
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the embrace between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl, and why it showed 'normalcy' for the power couple.
Where does Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show rank?
Where does Usher's Super Bowl halftime show rank?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Usher's performance, examining where it ranks among some of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows.
49ers didn’t step up in ‘critical moments’ vs. KC
49ers didn't step up in 'critical moments' vs. KC
Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate the non-Patrick Mahomes reasons why the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl, discussing how nobody stepped up in the critical moments vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Holley: Chiefs have ‘2018 Patriots’ vibes
Holley: Chiefs have '2018 Patriots' vibes
Michael Holley compares the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the 2018 New England Patriots, and discusses how they stack up among other NFL dynasties.
Will 49ers scapegoat Wilks after Super Bowl?
Will 49ers scapegoat Wilks after Super Bowl?
After losing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, will the San Francisco 49ers part with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and make him the scapegoat for the season?
Examining Shanahan’s coin toss decision in OT
Examining Shanahan's coin toss decision in OT
Michael Smith and Michael Holley examine Kyle Shanhan's decision to start overtime with the ball and why it's not the reason for the San Francisco 49ers losing the Super Bowl.
Nacua taking in Las Vegas at first Super Bowl
Nacua taking in Las Vegas at first Super Bowl
Puka Nacua shares what he's been doing in Las Vegas on Radio Row during Super Bowl week, his first, and how he thinks he could have improved his draft stock if he ran a faster time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.
Judon: Playing for Mayo will be ‘unique’
Judon: Playing for Mayo will be 'unique'
Matthew Judon joins Michael Holley to project what it will be like to play for new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, discuss his recovery from injury and more.
Wilcots addresses SF concerns with practice field
Wilcots addresses SF concerns with practice field
Solomon Wilcots joins Michael Holley to explain the difference between grass and turf, discuss why the 49ers might be concerned with the Super Bowl practice field and analyze what makes Patrick Mahomes a clutch player.
Penix: ‘I’m the best quarterback in the draft’
Penix: ‘I’m the best quarterback in the draft’
Michael Penix Jr. joins Brother From Another to explain why he believes he is the top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, name his influences and discuss the strengths in his game.
Davis expecting the ‘unexpected’ in Super Bowl
Davis expecting the 'unexpected' in Super Bowl
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis joins Michael Holley to give his prediction for Super Bowl LVIII, break down the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and discuss his acting career.