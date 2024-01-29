 Skip navigation
Danny Coulombe
Danny Coulombe and the Baltimore Orioles agree to a one-year, $2.3 million contract
Mara Braun
Minnesota star Mara Braun sidelined indefinitely with foot injury that needs surgery
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Things are falling in place behind Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_simms_kcheadlines_v2_240129.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Klutch Combination’
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtable_240129__523202.jpg
Roundtable: Korda’s win, Ko’s HOF chase, LPGA-LET
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_240129.jpg
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_simms_kcheadlines_v2_240129.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Klutch Combination’
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtable_240129__523202.jpg
Roundtable: Korda’s win, Ko’s HOF chase, LPGA-LET
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_240129.jpg
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Purdy was a 'nuisance' for Lions in NFC Champ. win

January 29, 2024 11:49 AM
Michael Holley explains why Brock Purdy deserves a lot of credit for leading the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII and Michael Smith calls his performance a "win for system QBs everywhere."
