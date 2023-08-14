 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers gives Jets an exciting window for fans

August 14, 2023 04:25 PM
NBC's Connor Rodgers talks about whether the New York Jets have the pieces to live up to the hype being heaped upon them.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_youngqbs_230814.jpg
3:40
Is patience the right approach for rookie QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_commanders_230814.jpg
4:44
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ravens_230814.jpg
4:40
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_oher_230814.jpg
7:13
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_collegefootball_230814.jpg
9:07
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harden_230814.jpg
9:13
Smith: Harden is the fool for believing Morey
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_carlilloyd_230804.jpg
5:51
Lloyd critical of USWNT’s World Cup performance
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_orlandomagic_230804.jpg
9:53
Magic donate to campaign of DeSantis
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_footballhof_230804.jpg
8:32
Was the 2023 Pro Football HOF class disappointing?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wareanthem_230804.jpg
3:26
Ware’s national anthem performance ‘wasn’t great’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_skylardigginssmith_230804_1920x1080.jpg
10:30
Ignoring Diggins-Smith’s comments is ‘problematic’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_turasipointsrecord_230804.jpg
6:38
Taurasi adds ‘shine’ to WNBA in 10,000-point game
Now Playing