Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Somehow, some way, the New York Jets are 4-3, much to the credit of head coach Robert Saleh -- while the Miami Dolphins continue to torment the former AFC East bully New England Patriots.
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
Patience paid off on Sunday for Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins, who turned in incredible performances in the Tennessee Titans' Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about the rising popularity of women's basketball and women's sports, driven by the WNBA Finals and stars like A'ja Wilson as well as the college game with stars like Angel Reese.
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
It took a fourth-quarter comeback and 35 LeBron James minutes for the Lakers to get by the Suns, despite Phoenix missing Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Terrika Foster-Brasby says it's a recipe for concern in L.A.
Double standards, misdirection in Howard dialogue
Natalie, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Callie Lawson-Freeman of Yahoo Sports discuss the homophobia and double standards apparent throughout public dialogue of the allegations against Dwight Howard.
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
Adam Silver's response to Charles Barkley's question on domestic violence was unsatisfactory -- as have been his actions to the ongoing issue in the NBA, Callie Lawson-Freeman and the Brother From Another crew say.
Harden-less 76ers narrowly fall to Lillard, Bucks
Damian Lillard shined in his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks to narrowly top the Philadelphia 76ers ... who might not need James Harden at all, given Thursday's encouraging near-victory.
Was Allen, Bills’ TNF win over Bucs convincing?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby aren't sold on the inconsistent Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills, despite their Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mostert: Dolphins have fun with high speed
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert joins BFA to discuss his relationship with head coach Mike McDaniel the speed element on Miami’s offense, playing in Frankfurt, Germany and more.
Hill makes Heisman case for Harrison
Even in a year with so many talented quarterbacks in college football, Mike Hill believes Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in the nation and deserves Heisman consideration.
How does Wembanyama develop his game?
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Cerrone Battle discuss what they want to see from Victor Wembanyama as he continues to improve as a basketball player.
Tatum, Porzingis can lead Celtics over hump
With Kristaps Porzingis adding a whole new element and Jayson Tatum seemingly ready to play at an MVP level, the Boston Celtics may finally be ready to get over the hump.