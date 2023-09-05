Watch Now
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss Deion Sanders' impressive win over TCU, and while he deserves to talk his talk, is this a team you should buy into as a legitimate contender?
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," give their reactions to Cardinals' head coach Jonathan Gannon's "uninspiring" speech to his players.
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs
DeMarcus Ware joins Brother From Another to discuss what it means to be an NFL Hall of Famer, the significance of being a Cowboy, what he makes of the number of defensive players holding out, and more.
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," react to DJ Reed's comments regarding the Jets' potentially 'historic' defense, making comparisons to the 1985 Bears and Legion of Boom.
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," break down Aaron Rodgers' trash talk on 'Hard Knocks' and why the New York Jets quarterback has a new outlook entering his 19th NFL season.
Nebraska’s attendance record should be celebrated
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," look at Nebraska volleyball's attendance record and discuss why it's a phenomenal sign for women's sports.
Should expansion be a priority for the WNBA?
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Dawn Montgomery to break down expansion within the WNBA and if it should be apriority for the league moving forward.
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State huge for HBCUs
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Dawn Montgomery to discuss why Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State is a huge moment for HBCUs across the country.
Burrow shouldn’t be ‘put into the fire’ too soon
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," discuss the Cincinnati Bengals' approach with Joe Burrow and why the team needs to be cautious with the star quarterback.
How many games will Sanders win at Colorado?
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Dawn Montgomery to provide an outlook for Colorado football and how many games Deion Sanders will win in his first year as head coach.
Hockenson’s historic contract is ‘interesting’
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," discuss Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson's historic contract and if Minnesota made the right move with the deal.
Ballard’s comments on Taylor are ‘disingenuous’
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," react to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard's comments on Jonathan Taylor and what it all means for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.