Top News

Debi-Thomas.jpg
Debi Thomas, 1988 Olympic medalist, returns to a different figure skating competition
nbc_roto_garrettdpoyodds_231010.jpg
NFL: Betting Week 6
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
Spill the Tee: Lydia on marriage, celebs to meet, ’20 letter to self

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stevekerr_231011.jpg
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
nbc_bfa_connorrodgers_231011.jpg
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
nbc_bfa_nygiants_231011.jpg
Future bleak for the ‘embarrassment’ Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sanders 'one-of-a-kind entity' in college football

October 11, 2023 03:58 PM
Michael Holley and Mike Hill say Deion Sanders' frustration on Saturday is just another example of his winning mentality and argue that Coach Prime is a much-needed presence in the college football landscape.
nbc_bfa_stevekerr_231011.jpg
7:11
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
nbc_bfa_connorrodgers_231011.jpg
8:17
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
nbc_bfa_nygiants_231011.jpg
5:52
Future bleak for the ‘embarrassment’ Giants
nbc_bfa_broncosissuesv3_231010.jpg
12:22
Moods: Broncos full of ‘wasted potential’
nbc_bfa_shadeursanders_231010.jpg
1:23
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’
nbc_bfa_nuggetslakers_231010.jpg
6:26
Which teams can challenge the Nuggets?
nbc_bfa_patriotsdecline_231010.jpg
3:48
Is Belichick’s legacy tarnished by 2023 season?
nbc_bfa_cowboys49ers_231010.jpg
16:01
Cowboys enter season-defining stretch
nbc_bfa_mnfrecap_231010.jpg
7:57
Is McDaniels holding the Raiders back?
nbc_bfa_miamihurricanes_231009.jpg
3:44
Cristobal’s decision-making requires hard look
nbc_bfa_dolphins_231009.jpg
2:17
Dolphins look scary early in the year
nbc_bfa_jets_231009.jpg
3:41
Jets and Broncos heading opposite directions
