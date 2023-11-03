'Scary hours' in BOS after dropping 155 on Pacers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
How to watch NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix; NBC broadcasters on keys to race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Championship 4 photo with Dale Jr. fuels Justin Allgaier
nbc_cfb_betmgm_iowanw_231103__182926.jpg
Week 10 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_juvenileturfsprint_231103.jpg
Big Evs victorious in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_horseracing_goldenstatejuvenilestakesv3_231103.jpg
Magic Spoon wins the Golden State Juvenile Stakes
nbc_breederscupscratches_231103.jpg
Breeders’ Cup scratches causing mixed feelings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
How to watch NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix; NBC broadcasters on keys to race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Championship 4 photo with Dale Jr. fuels Justin Allgaier
nbc_cfb_betmgm_iowanw_231103__182926.jpg
Week 10 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_juvenileturfsprint_231103.jpg
Big Evs victorious in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_horseracing_goldenstatejuvenilestakesv3_231103.jpg
Magic Spoon wins the Golden State Juvenile Stakes
nbc_breederscupscratches_231103.jpg
Breeders’ Cup scratches causing mixed feelings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Scary hours' in BOS after dropping 155 on Pacers

November 3, 2023 03:48 PM
After dropping 155 points on the Pacers, Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss why there is 'no team more dominant' than the Boston Celtics in the NBA.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_wnbaexpansion_231103.jpg
5:46
Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Now Playing
Burrow_Allen.jpg
5:03
Bills-Bengals, Dolphins-Chiefs headline NFL Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajawnbagrowth_231103.jpg
11:25
SKIMS misses opportunity not featuring Wilson
Now Playing
college_international.jpg
2:15
Staley taking South Carolina global vs. Notre Dame
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harden_231103.jpg
5:16
Analyzing Embiid’s comments on Harden’s usage
Now Playing
Steph_Draymond.jpg
8:17
‘Vibes are high’ with the state of Warriors, Curry
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wembysuns_231103.jpg
9:01
Wemby showing ‘unbelievable poise’ as a rookie
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_stephjokicdebate_231102.jpg
11:19
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bucks_231102.jpg
4:21
Are the Bucks overrated after acquiring Dame?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_clippers_231102.jpg
6:38
Is Harden an asset or liability for Clippers?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_livnuggets_231102.jpg
3:02
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wilson_231102.jpg
5:58
Does Russ deserve more credit for play this year?
Now Playing