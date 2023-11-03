Watch Now
'Scary hours' in BOS after dropping 155 on Pacers
After dropping 155 points on the Pacers, Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss why there is 'no team more dominant' than the Boston Celtics in the NBA.
Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to react to the WNBA's pause on expanding to Portland and why they are not worried that this hiccup will stunt the growth of the sport.
Bills-Bengals, Dolphins-Chiefs headline NFL Week 9
Natalie and Cassie Lawson-Freeman preview notable matchups on the NFL Week 9 slate, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany, Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football and an NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles.
SKIMS misses opportunity not featuring Wilson
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to discuss how A'ja Wilson is 'leading the way' in WNBA growth and share their displeasure with SKIMS' partnership announcement with the league after Wilson was not featured.
Staley taking South Carolina global vs. Notre Dame
Natalie, Cassie Lawson-Freeman and Subria Whitaker discuss why 'everyone should want to experience' the Women's College Basketball matchup in Paris between South Carolina and Notre Dame.
Analyzing Embiid’s comments on Harden’s usage
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman analyze Joel Embiid's response to James Harden's comments on his usage in Philadelphia, giving praise but also repeatedly mentioning the team feeding Harden the ball.
‘Vibes are high’ with the state of Warriors, Curry
Vibes are high in Golden State to begin the NBA season, but Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman share their thoughts on Draymond Green's comments, as well as Steph Curry's continued greatness.
Wemby showing ‘unbelievable poise’ as a rookie
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman react to Victor Wembanyama's breakout performance against the Suns, praising the rookie for his 'unbelievable poise' shown so far but also pumping the brakes on the Suns.
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
The Brother From Another crew debate whether Steph Curry can make a case as the NBA's best player or if that title resides in Denver with Nikola Jokic.
Are the Bucks overrated after acquiring Dame?
The Brother From Another crew discuss Milwaukee's early struggles and debate whether they can do enough defensively to contend for a title.
Is Harden an asset or liability for Clippers?
The Brother From Another crew debates whether James Harden truly elevates the Clippers into a championship contender.
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?
Liv Moods argues that an early-season loss is a good thing as the defending NBA champions look to avoid complacency.