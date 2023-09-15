 Skip navigation
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break American records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls

Top Clips

nbc_horse_race8natalma_230916.jpg
She Feels Pretty prevails in the Natalma Stakes
oly_atwsp_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264367171857.jpg
Ealey earns Diamond League title, sets U.S. record
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Should Allen still be considered a top-five QB?

September 15, 2023 03:52 PM
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby argue that the excuses are running out for Josh Allen as he continues to fail to address his turnover issues.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_suns_230915.jpg
9:00
WNBA MVP voting choice ‘a matter of philosophy’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglespart2_230915.jpg
3:36
Mattison receives racist DMs after Thursday game
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglespart1_230915.jpg
11:12
Eagles hammer Vikings with run game
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kevinporter_230915.jpg
17:11
Teams must punish players for domestic violence
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_management_230914.jpg
7:32
NBA needed to do something about load management
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_giannis_230914.jpg
3:58
Giannis’ comments a clear message to Bucks’ FO
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_turfvsgrass_230914.jpg
4:28
Will Rodgers injury impact turf vs. grass debate?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglesv2_230914.jpg
3:21
Vikings, Eagles poised for fascinating TNF matchup
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rodgersfuture_230914.jpg
6:20
Rodgers can continue to benefit Jets, Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_trotter_230914__608797.jpg
16:50
Trotter on lawsuit: Now is time for me to stand up
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jonestrotterlawsuit_230913.jpg
9:42
Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL ‘not a surprise’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kpj_230913.jpg
1:47
Rockets’ Porter Jr. arrested for assault
Now Playing