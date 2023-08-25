Watch Now
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
Lauren Dreher, Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about the shift in the WNBA power rankings and whether the Sparks are peaking at the right time.
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
The Committee Sports Group's Lauren Dreher joins Brother From Another to talk about the Sun crumbling against the Liberty.
Curry vs. Magic: The great point guard debate
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby join the greatest point guard debate and whether Stephen Curry will eventually surpass Magic Johnson as the best at the position.
Wilson, Stewart, Thomas race of WNBA MVP tight
Lauren Dreher joins Brother From Another to discuss the WNBA MVP race and who deserves the award between a trio of stars in Breanna Stewart, AlyssaThomas and A'Ja Wilson.
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down what they love about the Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson and where estranged running back Jonathan Taylor might land.
The NCAA ‘unserious’ for denying Bush his Heisman
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about Reggie Bush bringing a defamation suit against the NCAA and how the organization needs to make things right.
Wilson determined to be one of WNBA’s greats
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," and Jim Trotter review A'ja Wilson's historic 53-point performance for the WNBA's Aces against the Dream, and detail how she motivates and challenges herself to be great.
Will Colts actually end up trading Taylor?
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Jim Trotter for a discussion about Jonathan Taylor's future, with Trotter saying the relationship in Indianapolis is irreparable and he needs to be dealt.
What next for Lance after Darnold wins backup job?
Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," and Jim Trotter attempt to convince Michael Holley why it's still too soon for the 49ers to give up on Trey Lance with Brock Purdy starting and Sam Darnold being named the backup.
Jim Harbaugh uniquely intense and competitive
Jim Trotter tells Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," an anecdote to illustrate how intense and competitive Jim Harbaugh can be as a head football coach.
Richardson embodying maturity and growth
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," examine Sha'Carri Richardson's "redemption tour" and success so far at the World Athletics Championships, where she's blossoming before everyone's eyes.
Ravens’ Harbaugh taking preseason too seriously?
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," parse through John Harbaugh's recent comments taking issue with those who'd say preseason doesn't matter, but also saying that it's about more than just wins and losses.
Howell’s potential as Washington’s starter
Michael Smith and Michael Holley are joined by Mike Jones of The Athletic to evaluate Sam Howell's potential as starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders and the stigma around being a late-round draft pick.