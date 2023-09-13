Watch Now
Allen shouldn't be judged on one performance
Mike Jones jumps into the Tua Tagovailoa-Josh Allen debate with Liv Moods and Michael Holley.
Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL ‘not a surprise’
Mike Jones talks with Michael Holley and Liv Moods about Jim Trotter's anti-discrimination lawsuit and what kind of fight the NFL is in for.
Rockets’ Porter Jr. arrested for assault
Brother From Another reacts to news of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. being arrested on preliminary charges of second-degree assault and strangulation in what is allegedly a case of domestic violence.
Is the Jets season done without Rodgers?
Mike Jones joins Brother From Another to talk about the Jets' chance of having a successful season without their star quarterback and if Zach Wilson can be trusted.
Should QB Allen still be considered elite?
Liv Moods questions Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's status in the NFL after his subpar performance against the Jets, but Michael Holley believes people are overreacting.
Bengals-Browns is a game of overreactions
Michael Holley and Liv Moods take a look at the Browns win against the Bengals and the over-the-top reactions for both teams' futures after the game.
49ers deserve to be top NFL team after Week 1
Michael Holley and Liv Moods talk about the San Francisco 49ers and why the upcoming weeks will really show what kind of team they can be.
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Natalie to discuss Jim Trotter's racial discrimination claim against the NFL and the significance of the lawsuit.
Mel Tucker’s judgment needs to be questioned
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Natalie to discuss Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker's response to sexual harassment claims made by Brenda Tracy and the implications of the situation.
Can Wilson lead the Jets to success post-Rodgers?
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," question if Zach Wilson can lead the New York Jets to success after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1.
Jets ‘back at square one’ after Rodgers’ injury
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," break down Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury in his first game with the New York Jets and what the team can do to somehow win the AFC East in 2023.
Gauff’s US Open win was a ‘powerful’ moment
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Coco Gauff's US Open victory and why they are inspired by the 19-year-old tennis star.