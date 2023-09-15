Watch Now
Teams must punish players for domestic violence
Chris Williamson joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby to talk about the domestic violence allegations against Kevin Porter Jr. and why leagues and teams need to enforce greater consequences for such actions.
WNBA MVP voting choice ‘a matter of philosophy’
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby analyze the first two games of the WNBA Playoffs and discuss the league’s tight MVP race between Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.
Mattison receives racist DMs after Thursday game
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby also call out the Vikings fans who sent Alexander Mattison racist DMs after their game against the Eagles.
Eagles hammer Vikings with run game
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on the Eagles’ victory over the Vikings, Jalen Hurts’ big game and more.
Should Allen still be considered a top-five QB?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby argue that the excuses are running out for Josh Allen as he continues to fail to address his turnover issues.
NBA needed to do something about load management
Jim Trotter, Michael and Natalie discuss the NBA's new load management policy and whether it goes far enough to sufficiently address the problem.
Giannis’ comments a clear message to Bucks’ FO
Jim Trotter, Michael and Natalie discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments about possibly leaving the Milwaukee Bucks if there becomes a better opportunity elsewhere for him to win another NBA Finals.
Will Rodgers injury impact turf vs. grass debate?
Jim Trotter, Connor Rogers and Michael weigh in on the ongoing turf vs. grass debate in the NFL, whether the Aaron Rodgers injury will move the needle and how players can take a stand.
Vikings, Eagles poised for fascinating TNF matchup
Michael Holley, Jim Trotter and Connor Rogers preview the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup, which should offer plenty of intrigue -- and perhaps a little tension.
Rodgers can continue to benefit Jets, Wilson
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter discuss Aaron Rodgers' role with the New York Jets in the wake of his season-ending injury, holding that Rodgers can still provide a resource to Zach Wilson and the team.
Trotter on lawsuit: Now is time for me to stand up
Jim Trotter discusses why he felt compelled to take a stand with his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and how he can't complain about the league's practices without fighting back against them.
Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL ‘not a surprise’
Mike Jones talks with Michael Holley and Liv Moods about Jim Trotter's anti-discrimination lawsuit and what kind of fight the NFL is in for.