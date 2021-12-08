Watch Now
Time to shelve the Brady retirement conversation
Michael Holley and Michael Smith are blown away with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his ability to defy age and remain at the top of the NFL MVP conversation.
Is Purdy judged unfairly because of draft spot?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss where Brock Purdy ranks among the NFL's best quarterbacks and why some people only view him "through the prism" of being "Mr. Irrelevant."
Smith: Picking Wilson was ‘worst thing’ for Jets
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to Zach Wilson being benched for Tim Boyle and discuss when Aaron Rodgers should try and return to in-game action.
How Wilson, Broncos are turning season around
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Denver Broncos' four-game winning streak and question how much credit Russell Wilson deserves for the team's turnaround.
Lions’ ‘toughness’ makes them Super Bowl contender
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Detroit Lions' Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears and why Detroit could realistically make it to the Super Bowl.
Browns will make opponents ‘miserable’ in playoffs
Michael Smith and Michael Holley break down how the Cleveland Browns are 'finding ways to win' and why the team's defense is one of the most reliable units in the AFC.
Lack of help resulting in Clark’s inefficiency
Lauren Dreher talks with Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman about Caitlin Clark's high volume shooting and how the rest of Iowa needs to step up and help her out.
Drama swirling around Reese and LSU
Lauren Dreher joins Brother From Another to talk about Kim Mulkey benching Angel Reese and the ensuing fallout that has surrounded Baton Rouge.
Is the Jackson NFL MVP agenda alive?
Callie Lawson-Freeman makes Lamar Jackson's case for the NFL MVP and whether he should be the favorite for the coveted award.
Ravens will miss ‘vital’ Andrews in passing game
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman react to tight end Mark Andrews missing the rest of the season and how his absence will hurt Lamar Jackson.
Natalie: Bengals are done without Burrow
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss Joe Burrow missing out on the rest of the season after injuring his wrist and how that outlook may affect the investigation into the team's injury reporting.
Where does Allen rank among NFL’s elite QBs?
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to preview the Jets vs. Bills matchup in Week 11 and discuss Josh Allen's recent struggles in Buffalo's offense.
John Harbaugh defends Jim in sign-stealing scandal
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson discuss John Harbaugh's reaction to the way his brother Jim is handling the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan and the news of Jim Harbaugh accepting his regular-season suspension.