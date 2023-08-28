Watch Now
Treatment of running backs 'problematic' in NFL
Conor Rogers takes a look at how running backs have been treated by NFL franchises and Jonathan Taylor's potential fit in Miami.
Don’t forget Thomas in great point guard debate
Vincent Goodwill joins the Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry debate on Brother From Another and makes the case for Pistons great Isiah Thomas.
Chiefs are in trouble without DE Jones
Chiefs' defensive star Chris Jones is holding out for a new deal and Connor Rogers feels Kansas City needs to show him the money.
Lyles right for calling out NBA ‘world champions?’
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to argue about whether sprinting champion Noah Lyles was correct in criticizing NBA players claiming to be 'world champions.'
Richardson looks good to start; concern for Young
Conor Rogers takes a look at the rookie quarterback performances this preseason and what talent assessors are missing when evaluating signal callers.
Lance needs reps to prove himself in the NFL
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to talk about what he sees in Trey Lance and what is outlook is after being traded to Cowboys.
Cowboys acquiring Lance was just good business
San Francisco 49ers ship quarterback Trey Lance to the Cowboys and Brother From Another breaks down why Dallas made the move and why the 49ers deserve blame for making a bad investment.
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
Lauren Dreher, Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about the shift in the WNBA power rankings and whether the Sparks are peaking at the right time.
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
The Committee Sports Group's Lauren Dreher joins Brother From Another to talk about the Sun crumbling against the Liberty.
Curry vs. Magic: The great point guard debate
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby join the greatest point guard debate and whether Stephen Curry will eventually surpass Magic Johnson as the best at the position.
Wilson, Stewart, Thomas race of WNBA MVP tight
Lauren Dreher joins Brother From Another to discuss the WNBA MVP race and who deserves the award between a trio of stars in Breanna Stewart, AlyssaThomas and A'Ja Wilson.
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down what they love about the Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson and where estranged running back Jonathan Taylor might land.