 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_ctbbryceharper_230717.jpg
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
nbc_golf_lfopen_rorymcilroy_230721.jpg
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 ‘on a nice note’
nbc_golf_lfopen_jordanspieth_230721.jpg
Spieth: 2-under ‘goal’ was met in Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_ctbbryceharper_230717.jpg
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
nbc_golf_lfopen_rorymcilroy_230721.jpg
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 ‘on a nice note’
nbc_golf_lfopen_jordanspieth_230721.jpg
Spieth: 2-under ‘goal’ was met in Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Trotter: 'I don't see' Saquon sitting out in 2023

July 21, 2023 03:44 PM
Jim Trotter joins Brother From Another to discuss the latest news surrounding Saquon Barkley's contract status and why he believes the star running back won't sit out the 2023 season.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
2:59
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_washcommanders_230721.jpg
11:02
Commanders’ culture shift post-sale, Snyder’s exit
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
4:45
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230719.jpg
7:10
Camaraderie, star power displayed at WNBA All-Star
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_stephcurrygolfing_230719__400351.jpg
17:51
Curry making an impact on Black golfers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_draymondcomments_230719.jpg
22:04
Green needs to move on from ‘tired’ Poole argument
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nflrbmarket_230717.jpg
4:08
Hubbard: Devaluation of RB position ‘unfair’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_embiid_230717.jpg
4:56
Michael: Embiid’s comment ‘raised eyebrows’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_currygolf_230717.jpg
4:42
Curry, Tiger best Black community golf ambassador?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bealzion_230717.jpg
5:14
Williamson’s post and mental health dialogue
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230717.jpg
11:37
Natalie: WNBA All-Star Weekend was ‘electric’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hopkinsitans_230717.jpg
3:19
Will Hopkins move the needle for the Titans?
Now Playing