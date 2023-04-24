 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis
Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
UPDATED Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
ISU World Cup Speed Skating
Jordan Stolz grabs first World Cup win of speed skating season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodengoal1_231203.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s second v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis
Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
UPDATED Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
ISU World Cup Speed Skating
Jordan Stolz grabs first World Cup win of speed skating season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodengoal1_231203.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s second v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

‘Now or never’ for SEA on QB

April 24, 2023 04:43 PM
The Seahawks and Lions are both in a position to take a quarterback high in the draft that probably won’t be available again soon, but will either team take the plunge?
Up Next
nbc_bfa_warrirors_231201.jpg
8:21
GSW must use youth movement to supplement veterans
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbatourney_231201.jpg
5:51
In-Season Tournament good for lower-profile teams
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bronny_231201.jpg
2:15
LeBron right to miss Lakers game for Bronny debut
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eagles49ers_231201.jpg
9:18
‘No excuses’ this time for 49ers against Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sanders_231201.jpg
5:24
Coach Prime deserving of Sportsperson of the Year?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_angelreese_231201.jpg
16:42
Despite Reese’s comment, Mulkey deserves criticism
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dak_231201.jpg
8:33
Natalie: Pump the brakes on the Cowboys hype
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_vonmiller_231201.jpg
6:29
Allegations against Miller are deeply disturbing
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dezbryant_231130.jpg
10:02
Bryant’s grievances with Andrews were ‘misguided’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_angelreese_231130.jpg
9:15
Reese’s absence mismanaged by LSU’s Mulkey
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_giddey_231130.jpg
13:37
Giddey allegations handled ‘inconsistently’ by NBA
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_aaronrodgers_231130.jpg
4:06
Should Rodgers want to ‘test’ Achilles in 2023?
Now Playing