Watch Now
‘Now or never’ for SEA on QB
The Seahawks and Lions are both in a position to take a quarterback high in the draft that probably won’t be available again soon, but will either team take the plunge?
Up Next
GSW must use youth movement to supplement veterans
GSW must use youth movement to supplement veterans
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson argue that the Golden State Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr need to lean into the youth movement to supplement the team's group of older veterans.
In-Season Tournament good for lower-profile teams
In-Season Tournament good for lower-profile teams
It isn't perfect, but Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson have no problem with the NBA In-Season Tournament, which is generating some media attention for up-and-coming, lower-profile NBA teams.
LeBron right to miss Lakers game for Bronny debut
LeBron right to miss Lakers game for Bronny debut
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson react to the news that Bronny James was cleared for a return to basketball and praise LeBron James for prioritizing his son's USC debut over a Lakers game.
‘No excuses’ this time for 49ers against Eagles
'No excuses' this time for 49ers against Eagles
Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers should be the game of the week in the NFL. Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson preview all the top storylines of the NFC heavyweight bout.
Coach Prime deserving of Sportsperson of the Year?
Coach Prime deserving of Sportsperson of the Year?
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders won Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award, but Natalie doesn't think the Colorado Buffaloes head coach was the most compelling pick after the hype faded during a 4-8 season.
Despite Reese’s comment, Mulkey deserves criticism
Despite Reese's comment, Mulkey deserves criticism
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker react to Angel Reese's LSU return, her comments on Kim Mulkey and the head coach's history of failing to protect some of her former players.
Natalie: Pump the brakes on the Cowboys hype
Natalie: Pump the brakes on the Cowboys hype
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson react to the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Night Football win, arguing that a 35-point defensive showing against the Seattle Seahawks doesn't quite sell them as one of the NFC's best teams.
Allegations against Miller are deeply disturbing
Allegations against Miller are deeply disturbing
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the disturbing domestic violence allegations against Von Miller.
Bryant’s grievances with Andrews were ‘misguided’
Bryant’s grievances with Andrews were 'misguided'
Michael Holley, Natalie and Ashley Nicole Moss break down Dez Bryant's 'hateful' comments toward Malika Andrews and how Bryant could have handled his frustrations differently.
Reese’s absence mismanaged by LSU’s Mulkey
Reese’s absence mismanaged by LSU's Mulkey
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and Natalie discuss Angel Reese's return to the court and how LSU head coach Kim Mulkey could have handled the situation in a better manner.
Giddey allegations handled ‘inconsistently’ by NBA
Giddey allegations handled 'inconsistently' by NBA
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and Natalie explain why the NBA is not being consistent with its response to the police investigation of Josh Giddey for an alleged relationship with a minor.
Should Rodgers want to ‘test’ Achilles in 2023?
Should Rodgers want to 'test' Achilles in 2023?
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss contemplate if Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers should even consider returning to the field in 2023 and discuss why being patient with his Achilles could help him long-term.