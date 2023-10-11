Watch Now
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
NBA general managers are not confident in the Warriors' title chances. Steve Kerr doesn't care, and Michael Holley and Mike Hill are also brushing aside the lack of love for Golden State.
Sanders ‘one-of-a-kind entity’ in college football
Michael Holley and Mike Hill say Deion Sanders' frustration on Saturday is just another example of his winning mentality and argue that Coach Prime is a much-needed presence in the college football landscape.
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
Tom Brady insists the New England Patriots' struggles aren't solely the fault of Bill Belichick -- but Mike Hill and Connor Rogers think this season has exposed the head coach in the absence of his former quarterback.
Future bleak for the ‘embarrassment’ Giants
The New York Giants' woeful offensive line is contributing to an awful start to the 2023 season, and as Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Connor Rogers discuss, the future doesn't look much brighter.
Moods: Broncos full of ‘wasted potential’
Michael Holley and Liv Moods debate over the state of the Denver Broncos and break down the team's biggest problems following a 1-4 start to the season.
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’
Liv Moods explains to Michael Holley why Shedeur Sanders and Colorado need to reevaluate the way they handle victories.
Which teams can challenge the Nuggets?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods take a deep dive into Anthony Davis' comments about the Denver Nuggets, and assess the potential threats to a Nuggets repeat.
Is Belichick’s legacy tarnished by 2023 season?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods explain why Bill Belichick's coaching legacy should not be impacted by the lackluster play of his team in 2023, highlighted by Mac Jones' struggles this season.
Cowboys enter season-defining stretch
Ashley Nicole Moss joins Brother From Another to share her thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers and explain why the season is far from over for Dallas.
Is McDaniels holding the Raiders back?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods recap the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and Moods explains why the Raiders should move on from Josh McDaniels despite the victory.
Cristobal’s decision-making requires hard look
Michael Smith and Michael Holley can't understand Mario Cristobal's decision to run the ball late in the game that cost the Hurricanes the game against Georgia Tech.
Dolphins look scary early in the year
Brother From Another gives props to the track stars on the Miami Dolphins and whether they are among the AFC elite.