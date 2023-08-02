Watch Now
Was Payton out of line for public Hackett comment?
Michael and Reeta debate on Brother From Another whether Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was out of line for his harsh public comments on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett, now with the New York Jets.
Hamlin’s return both admirable and nerve-racking
Reeta, Michael and Jim Trotter of The Athletic discuss Damar Hamlin's return to the Buffalo Bills, which brings about both admiration for his recovery and nervousness after he nearly lost his life on-field in January.
Can running backs ever regain leverage in NFL?
With Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade from the Indianapolis Colts after failing to secure a new contract, Michael, Reeta and Jim Trotter analyze whether NFL running backs can ever reclaim their diminishing leverage.
PIT’s Tomlin chasing title, but not for himself
Jim Trotter of The Athletic joins Mike and Reeta to discuss his interview with and story about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who's chasing a Super Bowl title in Year 17 for those around him.
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
Bronny James is back home recovering from cardiac arrest and Zena Keita talks about her own experience dealing with a cardiac episode in college.
Erving’s top-10 list ignites NBA social media
Joy De’Angela joins Brother From Another to talk about Julius Erving's polarizing top-10 players.
NBA concerned with Lillard’s Heat-only request
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to talk about the NBA sending a memo regarding Damian Lillard's very specific trade request and whether a trade will happen.
Who can challenge the Aces?
Jordan Robinson joins Brother From Another to talk about the Aces and who may be able to stop what many feel is an inevitable Las Vegas title.
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits
The mini-series dynamic in WNBA scheduling, which sees teams face-off multiple times in a row, is giving even elite squads like the Las Vegas Aces a tough time.
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
Zena Keita makes the case for Satou Sabally for the WNBA's Most Improved Player with Jordan Robinson and Natalie.
Nigeria, Jamaica proving FIFA rankings wrong
Nigeria and Jamaica pulled off a huge upsets in the Women's World Cup, and Natalie and Zena Keita break down the flawed FIFA women's ranking.
USWNT Women’s World Cup 3-peat on shaky ground
Natalie and Zena Keita talk about The U.S. women heading into the final match of World Cup group play and their level of worry about the team advancing to the knockout round.