Was Payton out of line for public Hackett comment?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Was Payton out of line for public Hackett comment?

August 2, 2023 03:47 PM
Michael and Reeta debate on Brother From Another whether Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was out of line for his harsh public comments on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett, now with the New York Jets.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_trotterhamlin_230802.jpg
4:31
Hamlin’s return both admirable and nerve-racking
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rbtaylor_230802.jpg
8:38
Can running backs ever regain leverage in NFL?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_trottertomlin_230802.jpg
6:48
PIT’s Tomlin chasing title, but not for himself
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bronnyhealth_230731.jpg
4:15
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_drjlist_230731.jpg
3:58
Erving’s top-10 list ignites NBA social media
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lillard_230731__674737.jpg
3:45
NBA concerned with Lillard’s Heat-only request
Now Playing
TeairaMcCowan.jpg
5:50
Who can challenge the Aces?
Now Playing
Kelsey_Plum_7-31_Thumbnail.png
2:58
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits
Now Playing
SatouSabally.jpg
3:48
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_fifarankings_230731.jpg
11:48
Nigeria, Jamaica proving FIFA rankings wrong
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_uswnt_230731.jpg
5:30
USWNT Women’s World Cup 3-peat on shaky ground
Now Playing
LeBron_and_Bronny.jpg
2:57
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’
Now Playing