What is 76ers' next move after Harden's comments?
Kelsey Nicole Nelson and "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard break down James Harden's recent comments regarding Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey and what Philadelphia should do with its disgruntled star.
Colts taking correct risk starting Richardson
Terrika Foster-Brasby likes the Indianapolis Colts naming Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback and believes the lack of sample size shouldn't deter them from seeing what the have in the rookie.
Foster-Brasby: Liberty are Aces’ kryptonite
Terrika Foster-Brasby joins Brother From Another to talk about the New York Liberty getting another win against the otherwise unstoppable Las Vegas Aces and whether the Aces can solve their New York problems.
Ravens and Commanders have heated joint practice
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Kelsey Nicole Nelson look at the heated joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders and what it means for both sides.
Is the NBA in-season tournament a good idea?
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the upcoming NBA in-season tournament and why they aren't sold on the idea of it despite the recent success of the play-in tournament.
Is patience the right approach for rookie QBs?
Connor Rodgers joins Brother From Another to talk about the approach to developing a rookie quarterback and whether teams should move away from instant judgment to a more patient path.
Rodgers gives Jets an exciting window for fans
NBC's Connor Rodgers talks about whether the New York Jets have the pieces to live up to the hype being heaped upon them.
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard talks about Ron Rivera commenting on the offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intense coaching style and why people are concerned about a coach that came from a winning program.
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
The Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders prepare to face each other in joint practices and 'The NFL Chick' Reeta Hubbard expects Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense to get a good test from Washington.
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard joins Brother From Another to break down Michael Oher's allegations against the Tuohy family and how they may have exploited him out of a lot of money.
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the 'sad' transformation in college football and how student-athletes are still getting the short end of the stick in the NIL era.
Smith: Harden is the fool for believing Morey
James Harden called 76ers GM Daryl Morey a liar, but Brother From Another believes the all-star guard is facing the consequences of his own answers.
Lloyd critical of USWNT’s World Cup performance
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss Carli Lloyd's "critical" remarks on the USWNT and explain why she should refrain from commenting on a team that has a different identity from when Lloyd last played.