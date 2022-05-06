Watch Now
Why are NFL teams so low on Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield is a former No. 1 overall pick and has won a playoff game. So why are NFL teams seemingly so reticent on bringing him in?
Unpacking Newton’s comments on QB game managers
Michael Holley, Vincent Goodwill and Charles McDonald discuss Cam Newton's comments where he calls Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy "game managers," but not "difference-makers."
Chiefs can still go deep behind Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is clearly frustrated with his receivers in Kansas City. Even with all their struggles, though, the Chiefs have a deep playoff run in them.
Running it back won’t cut it for the Patriots
With reports swirling that put Bill Belichick’s future in New England in doubt, Michael Holley, Vinnie Goodwill and Charles McDonald discuss the best moves for the Patriots.
Can Eagles get back on winning track?
Charles McDonald stops by to discuss if the Eagles are the team that started 10-1, the group that got blown out the last two weeks or somewhere in between.
Warriors may need major changes to escape funk
Klay Thompson is struggling, Draymond Green is all over the place and the Warriors are losing games. Is it time for a new direction in Golden State?
Green’s recklessness is the Warriors’ problem
Michael Holley, Vinnie Goodwill and Natalie discuss what the NBA and Warriors can do after Draymond Green’s latest incident in striking Jusuf Nurkic.
LeBron, Embiid are forces in NBA MVP race
Jason Johnson and Liv Moods discuss their picks for NBA MVP, explaining why Joel Embiid and LeBron James are fighting to be the league's most valuable player and why Nikola Jokic is such a polarizing superstar.
Why Wilson was never the problem with the Broncos
Jason Johnson joins Brother From Another to discuss how much credit Russell Wilson deserves for the Denver Broncos' turnaround and playoff push.
Weight conversation around Zion is ‘mean-spirited’
The Brother From Another crew discusses the dialogue around Zion Williamson's weight and how those with negative things to say need to leave the New Orleans Pelicans star "alone."
Why Jackson needs to be in MVP conversation
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother From Another to explain why the Baltimore Ravens might be the best team in AFC and why Lamar Jackson's play puts him in the MVP conversation.
Dolphins ‘choked’ against Titans on Monday
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss the Miami Dolphins' collapse against the Tennessee Titans and how Will Levis "rose to the occasion" in the come-from-behind victory.